Home prices have risen across the country over the last year to reach price ranges that are shocking to some buyers. On average, home prices in the United States rose over 18%, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home Price Index. Moreover, according to a survey from OJO labs, 11 United States metros now have a median sold home price of over $500,000.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO