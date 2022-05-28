ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Chilly temperatures into Sunday, sunny Memorial Day can be expected

By Stephanie Allison, WPXI-TV
 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Cool tonight with patch fog, temperatures will fall to the low to mid 50s overnight.

The rest of the holiday weekend looks fantastic with a warming trend each day. Sunday will be brighter and warmer, highs will climb to the upper 70s and lower 80s. Memorial Day will be sunny and hot, temperatures jump to the mid to upper 80s! Stay safe in the heat and sun this weekend. Drink plenty of water and use sunscreen.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the very latest on the forecast. Download the WPXI Weather App for weather on the go. Have a safe Memorial Day weekend.

If you want to receive alerts about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 app.

