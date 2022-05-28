ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Prime Video: The 44 Best Movies to Watch

By Meara Isenberg
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Prime Video drops a bunch of movies at the beginning of each month if you're looking for something new, but it doesn't have a ton of new weekly releases. Occasionally, though, an original or a flick from the vault comes knocking and deserves to show up on your radar. Below,...

The Best Sci-Fi TV Shows on HBO Max

We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. HBO Max might not be the biggest streamer out there, but it's the place to go for prestige sci-fi. Station Eleven is one of its best shows -- it was also one of the best shows of 2021. At least watch up to the airport episode to understand why.
'Ms. Marvel' Release Schedule: When Does Episode 1 Premiere on Disney Plus?

Life is shaping up to get "cosmic" for Kamala Khan, a Muslim American high school student from Jersey City. Khan (aka Ms. Marvel) is making her Disney Plus series debut on June 8 and will be portrayed by TV newcomer Iman Vellani. According to Marvel, Khan is a Captain Marvel mega-fan who eventually gains superpowers of her own. (She's able to manifest light, per a recently released teaser.)
Why Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Dominated the Internet

Social media is flooded with videos from the domestic abuse and defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, whose marriage fell apart in 2016. People on TikTok and YouTube have turned this case into one of the most popular topics on the internet. What's next. While views and comments...
The Last Days of Roger Federer by Geoff Dyer review – the art of bowing out

Geoff Dyer has always been an essentially youthful literary presence. Across a career that has blended novels, biography, essays, criticism, memoir and journalism there has been a consistently wide-eyed curiosity about the disparate things that catch his attention: DH Lawrence; jazz; Burning Man; Russian cinema; drugs; the Somme … Of course, one of the main things that has always caught Dyer’s attention is Geoff Dyer, and he now attempts to bring his trademark freshness, bounce and humour to an examination of the decidedly unyouthful spheres of “things coming to an end, artists’ last works, time running out”. This is his moment. While Dyer may still be young at heart, he is also now in his mid 60s, had a mini-stroke in his mid 50s and his tennis habit has left him with “multiple permutations of trouble: rotator cuff, hip flexor, wrist, cricked neck, lower back, and bad knees (both)”.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
'Obi-Wan Kenobi': When is Episode 3 Available on Disney Plus?

Obi-Wan Kenobi's release schedule has been shifting like the sands of Tatooine. But the show is now streaming, and the good news is if you enjoyed episodes 1 and 2, then episode 3 follows more quickly than usual. Thankfully, Ewan McGregor's return to the Star Wars galaxy was worth the...
Ewan McGregor Defends 'Obi-Wan' Co-Star Moses Ingram After Racist Attacks

The new Obi-Wan show is a hit. After landing on Friday, its first two episodes broke Disney Plus viewership records and were received well by critics. Amid the success, though, came abusive criticism from fringe Star Wars fans who directed racist abuse toward African American actress Moses Ingram, who plays a villain in the show.
'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Episode 3 Recap: We Meet Again at Last

Ewan McGregor's humbled former Jedi faces his greatest fear -- and his greatest failure -- in this week's nailbitingly intense episode of the Disney Plus miniseries Obi-Wan Kenobi. Episode 2's cliffhanger saw Obi-Wan, now a humbled exile calling himself Ben, learn that his former friend and protégé Anakin Skywalker is...
