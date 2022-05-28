One person killed in a fiery multi-vehicle collision in Long Beach

Long Beach, California – The man who was pulled out of one of the lakes at El Dorado Parks after an apparent drowning on Monday has been identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office. The coroner identified the victim as 79-year-old Perlito Lao from Fullerton. According...
82-year-old Seal Beach man dead after a head-on collision in Huntington Beach (Huntington Beach, CA)Nationwide Report. An 82-year-old man, of Seal Beach, lost his life after a head-on collision Tuesday in Huntington Beach. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on Pacific Coast Highway, north of Goldenwest Street. Authorities actively responded to the scene at around 12:30 p.m. [...]
Long Beach, California – According to the Long Beach Fire Department, an elderly person was said to have died following what seemed to be a drowning incident on Monday in one of the lakes at El Dorado Parks. According to LBFD spokesman Capt. Jack Crabtree, several witnesses reported seeing...
4 people, including 2 children injured after a traffic accident in Orange (Orange, CA)Nationwide Report. On early Sunday, four people suffered injuries following a motor vehicle accident in Orange. As per the initial information, the traffic collision took place at about 12:12 a.m. on South Prospect Street and East La Veta Avenue [...]
At approximately 8:15 p.m. on May 28, Orange Police Officers responded to the 3100 block of N. Tustin St. regarding a report of a motorcycle colliding with a tree. Officers and firefighters with the Orange Fire Department located a male adult motorcyclist deceased at the scene. All lanes of traffic...
Multiple people injured after a traffic collision in Moreno Valley (Moreno Valley, CA)Nationwide Report. Five people received injuries after a crash Sunday night in Moreno Valley. As per the initial information, the traffic collision took place at 10:41 p.m. on Gilman Springs Road and Alessandro Boulevard [...]
LA VERNE, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a speeding car was killed Tuesday when the vehicle slammed through a wall and crashed in the backyard of a Southern California home, officials said. The car jumped a curb and went through the wall that borders the property in suburban...
A pedestrian died in a traffic collision in San Bernardino on May 28, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 8:56 p.m., San Bernardino Police Department officers responded to the area of 5th Street and Cooley Street. Pedestrian Jason Matthew Hernandez, 33, a resident of San...
LONG BEACH, CA – On May 30, the Long Beach Fire Department received a call from two witnesses for a possible drowning victim at El Dorado Park after they saw an individual go into the water and not resurface. Fire Marine Safety divers entered the water and searched the...
LOS ANGELES - The mothers of a man and his girlfriend who were killed during a California Highway Patrol chase of an ex-convict in 2021 are suing the state for wrongful death, alleging the deaths could have been prevented had the driver of the CHP vehicle called for air support and abandoned the vehicle chase.
Jalen Jackson, 19, was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder following an investigation that led detectives to believe he was the gunman who shot 31-year-old Nashon Wall on Feb. 2.
SOUTH LOS ANGELES - What was described as a search warrant turned into a chase after authorities said a wanted suspect took off running and is now perched on a rooftop in South Los Angeles Wednesday morning. According to the officials, officers were serving a felony search warrant around 6...
Authorities have made a quick arrest in connection with a Ventura County murder. Sheriff’s deputies responding to reports of a disturbance in Saticoy on Sunday night found a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound. Gabriel Cueva of Piru died a short time later at a hospital.
Two people were killed after their vehicle crashed through a wall and flew into the backyard of a home in La Verne Tuesday morning. The crash was first reported at around 9:20 a.m. on St. Mark Avenue, when the car jumped the curb and continued traveling through a wall and into the home's backyard.Neither of the victims were identified.As investigators continued to survey the scene, Baseline Road -- which runs adjacent to the rear of the home -- was closed. None of the residents suffered injury as a result of the crash. The cause of the accident wasn't immediately known.
Authorities were investigating a shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning in Alhambra. Both Alhambra Police and Los Angeles Police officers were on the scene of the investigation in the 2900 block of W. Norwood Place, after reports of a person being shot just after 5 a.m. Officers were also working another scene less than a block away on Westmont Drive and Valley Boulevard.Sky2 over the scene showed one vehicle that had sustained considerable damage in the area, including bullet holes and shattered windows. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
