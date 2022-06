STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — An off-duty EMT attacked an officer while he was being detained in Staten Island overnight, police said Tuesday. The officer sustained minor injuries to the face during the assault, which happened at around 1 a.m. They were taken to the hospital for treatment, officials said. Nicholas McGowan, 27, was arrested […]

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO