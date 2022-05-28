Overnight fire ravages home in Gloucester

MONSON, Mass. — One of the deadliest, costliest tornadoes in the history of Massachusetts struck on the afternoon of June 1, 2011. The strong, large, and long-lived tornado left a swath of major damage through Hampden County into Worcester County. The tornado remained on the ground for one hour and ten minutes along a path 39 miles long, the second longest on record in Massachusetts.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO