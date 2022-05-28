Overnight fire ravages home in Gloucester

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A man has succumbed to his injuries after being pulled from a pool in Falmouth, Monday. Emergency crews from the Falmouth Fire and Police Departments responded to the Falmouth Heights Motor Lodge just before 6:30 p.m., according to Falmouth Fire Chief Timothy Smith. Once on scene, crews located bystanders attempting to remove the man from the pool.
BROOKLINE, Mass. — Lightning is to blame for a house fire that broke out Tuesday night in Brookline, according to the fire chief for the Massachusetts town. Brookline fire Chief John Sullivan said there is some damage to the home on Somerset Road. No injuries have been reported in...
Investigators say a North Andover house fire last week started accidentally with a spray paint can stored near a furnace. North Andover Fire Chief John A. Weir III and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said Tuesday the fire last Thursday morning on Granville Lane began in a basement storage closet that housed a furnace and was caused by the ignition of spray paint and other aerosol cans in close proximity.
BRAINTREE, Mass. — At least two vehicles were involved in a fiery crash on Route 3 in Braintree, Massachusetts, early Tuesday. The crash happened on Route 3 north near Union Street. Two of the vehicles caught on fire. The northbound side of the highway was shut down as crews...
WORCESTER, Mass. — Officers pulled an unresponsive 16-year-old boy from Lake Quinsigamond on Monday night. Worcester Fire and EMS responded to Regatta Point at 6:30 p.m. for a report of a teen who was taken out of the water and wasn’t breathing. Emergency personnel immediately began CPR on...
PEMBROKE, Mass. — A Bomb Squad K9 played a pivotal role in safely disposing of a package left outside the Pembroke Fire Station, police said. Police in Pembroke said a person pulled up to the firehouse on a motorcycle and dropped off the package. The Massachusetts State Police Bomb...
BOSTON — Boston firefighters battled a six-alarm blaze inside the Suffolk Downs grandstand that broke out late Monday night. The flames broke out at 10 p.m. in the roof area of the grandstand, which is the simulcasting area of the race track. "We had a very difficult time with...
MONSON, Mass. — One of the deadliest, costliest tornadoes in the history of Massachusetts struck on the afternoon of June 1, 2011. The strong, large, and long-lived tornado left a swath of major damage through Hampden County into Worcester County. The tornado remained on the ground for one hour and ten minutes along a path 39 miles long, the second longest on record in Massachusetts.
EVERETT, Mass. — Police in Everett are reminding motorists that a new citywide speed limit takes effect Wednesday. A new speed limit of 25 mph will be enforced unless otherwise posted, according to Everett Police Chief Steve Mazzie. “Please help do your part. Slow down, take your time, and...
BOURNE – A bicyclist was injured after reportedly falling off their bike in Bourne. The incident happened about 12:45 PM on the Cape side Canal Service Road near the Amerigas plant. The victim was transported to Beth Isreal Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth with a possible head injury. Further details were not immediately available.
A motorcycle rider has been killed after a crash on Cape Cod during the extended Memorial Day weekend. According to Eastham Police, on Monday, just before 2:45 p.m., the Eastham Police and Fire Departments responded to the area of Massasoit Road at Edgewood Road for a reported motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.
MILFORD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man was arrested Tuesday after police in several communities said that he targeted young women by vandalizing their vehicles. Police arrested Alexander Yee in connection with incidents in Franklin, Holliston, Milford, Medway and Bellingham, Massachusetts, WFXT reported. Milford’s deputy police chief told WFXT that...
EXETER, N.H. — A Manchester woman is facing charges after state police said she nearly hit a cruiser after failing to move over. The incident happened around 6 p.m. on Route 101 in Exeter. Police said a man driving with a child had crashed into the woods off the...
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - Community members and officials said they were horrified after a Portsmouth, New Hampshire child was shot and killed while on vacation in South Carolina with his family over the weekend. Officials said the eight-year-old boy, a 3rd grade student at Little Harbour Elementary School, was shot...
FALMOUTH – Update from the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office: At approximately 6:25 PM Monday, Falmouth Police received a 911 call from an employee of the Falmouth Motor Lodge regarding a suspected drowning. Upon arrival police observed a male subject being removed from the pool. Falmouth Fire assisted and began CPR. The male was then transported to Falmouth Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The matter remains under investigation by Falmouth Police, State Police detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
One Massachusetts man is dead, and another person is seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash. On Thursday, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Billerica Police received multiple reports of a two-car head-on motor vehicle collision in the area of 570 Boston Road, Billerica across from Shield Systems Self-Service Car Wash. Upon arrival,...
