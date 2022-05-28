ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Overnight fire ravages home in Gloucester

WCVB
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLOUCESTER, Mass. — Everyone was able to safely escape an early morning fire...

www.wcvb.com

Boston 25 News WFXT

Man drowns after falling in Falmouth pool

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A man has succumbed to his injuries after being pulled from a pool in Falmouth, Monday. Emergency crews from the Falmouth Fire and Police Departments responded to the Falmouth Heights Motor Lodge just before 6:30 p.m., according to Falmouth Fire Chief Timothy Smith. Once on scene, crews located bystanders attempting to remove the man from the pool.
FALMOUTH, MA
WHAV

Cause of North Andover House Fire was Spray Paint Stored Near Furnace in Basement

Investigators say a North Andover house fire last week started accidentally with a spray paint can stored near a furnace. North Andover Fire Chief John A. Weir III and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said Tuesday the fire last Thursday morning on Granville Lane began in a basement storage closet that housed a furnace and was caused by the ignition of spray paint and other aerosol cans in close proximity.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
WCVB

Remembering the 2011 Springfield tornado, the second longest in Massachusetts history

MONSON, Mass. — One of the deadliest, costliest tornadoes in the history of Massachusetts struck on the afternoon of June 1, 2011. The strong, large, and long-lived tornado left a swath of major damage through Hampden County into Worcester County. The tornado remained on the ground for one hour and ten minutes along a path 39 miles long, the second longest on record in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man pulled from pool in Falmouth, taken to hospital

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A man was taken to an area hospital after being pulled from a pool in Falmouth, Monday. Emergency crews from the Falmouth Fire and Police Departments responded to the Falmouth Heights Motor Lodge, according to Falmouth Fire Chief Timothy Smith. Once on scene, crews located bystanders attempting to remove the man from the pool.
capecod.com

Bicyclist injured in fall along Cape Cod Canal

BOURNE – A bicyclist was injured after reportedly falling off their bike in Bourne. The incident happened about 12:45 PM on the Cape side Canal Service Road near the Amerigas plant. The victim was transported to Beth Isreal Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth with a possible head injury. Further details were not immediately available.
BOURNE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Motorcyclist dies after collision with vehicle on Cape Cod

A motorcycle rider has been killed after a crash on Cape Cod during the extended Memorial Day weekend. According to Eastham Police, on Monday, just before 2:45 p.m., the Eastham Police and Fire Departments responded to the area of Massasoit Road at Edgewood Road for a reported motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.
capecod.com

Updated: Man drowns in Falmouth motel pool

FALMOUTH – Update from the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office: At approximately 6:25 PM Monday, Falmouth Police received a 911 call from an employee of the Falmouth Motor Lodge regarding a suspected drowning. Upon arrival police observed a male subject being removed from the pool. Falmouth Fire assisted and began CPR. The male was then transported to Falmouth Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The matter remains under investigation by Falmouth Police, State Police detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
FALMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

24-year-old Massachusetts man killed, another seriously injured in head-on crash

One Massachusetts man is dead, and another person is seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash. On Thursday, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Billerica Police received multiple reports of a two-car head-on motor vehicle collision in the area of 570 Boston Road, Billerica across from Shield Systems Self-Service Car Wash. Upon arrival,...
BILLERICA, MA

