YouTuber shows what's inside Toyota's insanely powerful 3-cylinder engine

By Loukia Papadopoulos
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 4 days ago
When you think of powerful cars, the Toyota Corolla does not come to mind. Reliable? Yes. But powerful? Not really. Now, engineers at Toyota have managed to produce a Corolla, called the GR Corolla, that has 300 HP from a 1.6 liter turbocharged 3...

