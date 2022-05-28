ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, May 28

WNEM
 4 days ago

New controversy surrounds who is responsible for police waiting outside a Uvalde, Texas classroom for nearly an hour before border patrol agents went in and killed...

www.wnem.com

CBS DFW

Texas DPS: Uvalde school police Chief Peter Arredondo not responding

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - New revelations are emerging about Uvalde school police Chief Peter Arredondo just one week after a gunman massacred 19 fourth graders and two teachers at Robb Elementary.   Arredondo, the chief of police for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, isn't responding to requests for a second interview from investigators, according to Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw.  It was Arredondo who ordered officers to remain outside during the more-than-hourlong siege at the school. People want to know why Arredondo was in a position to make that decision. And why, ultimately he did.   McCraw said during the time law enforcement was waiting to breach the classroom, children pleaded on the phone with 911 at least twice to send in police.  Law enforcement officials said Arredondo did the initial interview after the shooting but has not responded to a request made over the weekend. Agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection allegedly defied Arredondo's order, breached a classroom area and fatally shot the suspect more than an hour after the mass shooting started. 
UVALDE, TX
Daily Beast

Uvalde Victim’s Family Mistakenly Told He Was Still Alive

Jose Flores grinned wide and held up an honor roll certificate as he posed during an academic ceremony on Tuesday morning. The fourth-grader at Robb Elementary School in Texas was wearing a blue T-shirt in the photo, which was snapped hours before a teenager with a semi-automatic rifle entered his classroom and gunned down little kids.
UVALDE, TX
AFP

First funerals after Texas school shooting

The traumatized Texas town of Uvalde began on Tuesday laying to rest the 19 young children killed in an elementary school shooting that left the small, tight-knit community united in grief and anger. With the country still reeling over the Uvalde massacre -- the deadliest school attack since 20 children and six staff were killed in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012 -- US media reported the country was hit by a dozen more mass shootings over the three-day Memorial Day weekend.
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Texas father stands guard outside his daughter’s school in wake of Uvalde shooting: ‘I’m watching’

A Texas father has begun standing guard outside his daughter’s elementary school in the wake of the shooting in Uvalde. Ed Chelby said he asked the school superintendent in Killeen for permission to provide himself and other parents “relief” of fears that they could face a similar tragedy. He told KWTX on Thursday that his wife also works at the school, and he has 11 years experience in the US Army and security. “I said I would just be out there unarmed to let people know that I’m watching. Let the parents have a little bit of relief,” Mr Chelby...
KILLEEN, TX
KSN News

Remains of drowning victim at Kansas lake found by sheriff

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office has announced that their search for a suspected drowning victim has ended as of Friday. Jesse Paul Sockness was suspected to have drowned in Milford Lake in late April. His remains were recovered by the Geary County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, the Kansas Department of […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Daily Montanan

Uvalde mass shooter was confronted by law enforcement before entering elementary school

The gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde on Tuesday was confronted by a law enforcement officer before he entered the elementary school that became the site of his massacre, authorities said Wednesday. But many questions remained about the circumstances that led up to his attack, after state leaders and law enforcement […] The post Uvalde mass shooter was confronted by law enforcement before entering elementary school appeared first on Daily Montanan.
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Uvalde shooter entered Robb Elementary School through door propped open by teacher, police say

The Uvalde shooter reportedly entered Robb Elementary School through a door propped open near the rear of the building, according to police. Salvador Ramos, the gunman who killed 19 students and two faculty members at the school in a mass shooting, reportedly ran into the school through a door that had been left open. Steven McCraw, the Director and Colonel of the Texas Department of Public Safety, told reporters on Friday that video footage showed a door at the school had been propped open, and that a teacher exited the door after the gunman crashed his truck into a...
UVALDE, TX
CBS DFW

Two North Texas students arrested for bringing guns to school

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Two North Texas students were arrested for bringing guns to school just one day after the Robb Elementary School massacre.  Police say a student at Meacham Middle School was in possession of a firearm. The officer arrested the teen and seized his gun. Ariel Munoz is in 8th grade and recalled the moment he found out.  "We just got done with lunch. We were all going to class then some kids told me a kid pulled out a gun, loaded it and waved it around the cameras," Munoz said. Munoz says the student that brought the gun was...

