‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Ryan Long Has Had an Entertaining Run During His Streak

With a 10-game winning streak and counting, Ryan Long is Jeopardy!‘s newest (and, in his mind, unlikeliest) hero. Ryan charmed viewers immediately with his humble yet sunny disposition and quiet confidence. And when he began to pick up steam on the iconic game show, Jeopardy! fans couldn’t help but cheer him on.

In a recent Instagram post, Jeopardy! highlighted yet another reason Ryan Long has the entire country behind him: his endearing dry sense of humor. The video begins with a touching note about Ryan’s first days on the game show. “When traveling out West for the first time in his life to compete on Jeopardy,” host Mayim Bialik said, “Ryan gave himself the following advice: ‘believe in yourself and lay it all on the line.'”

Modest as ever, Ryan Long then shared his own perspective. “You know, when I got here, everything was ‘at least,'” he explained. “Like, at least I got on the show, at least I didn’t make an ass of myself. And I said, ‘Alright, at least I won one game’. And then, it just kept getting weirder.”

This isn’t the first time Ryan Long used a word like “weird” to describe his run on Jeopardy!. The new champ seems to be in a constant state of disbelief in regard to his success, but fans couldn’t disagree more.

“I love this guy! He is so down to earth and humble!” one fan wrote in the comments. “I adore Ryan. Keep the streak going, best contestant of all time,” another said.

New Champ Ryan Long Shares Hilarious Stories on ‘Jeopardy!’

After the heartwarming story about his Jeopardy beginnings, a few of the hilarious stories Ryan Long has shared with the audience were replayed. He first recounts an interaction he had with President Obama in 2008, before he was inaugurated.

When Ryan Long saw Obama in a diner, he jumped at the chance to take a picture with the future President. Unfortunately, technology at the time impeded his efforts. “I had an old-fashioned flip phone,” Ryan recalled. “I wanted to get a selfie with him, so I shook his hand, and had him in perfect position. He’s looking, I’m looking, but I’m waiting for the phone to load because it’s 2008.”

“So, the picture I got was my meaty fist and the back of his head,” he continued. “And so when I show people, they’re like, ‘It could be Obama, I guess.'”

He then shared his impressive Arnold Schwarzenegger impression. “I just say I’m very happy to be here,” Long said in a perfect Schwarzenegger voice. “I love the screen. It’s all fantastic. Everything is fantastic.”