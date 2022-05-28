ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFLA

Lakeland child, neighbor rescue siblings & grandmother from house fire

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OFiah_0ftT41oR00

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland family survived a house fire after one of the children living there and a neighbor helped evacuate the residence, fire officials said.

The Lakeland Fire Department said it got a call about a structure fire at a home on Blossom Circle East at around 5:30 p.m.

‘Good gal with a gun’: Woman with pistol kills gunman at party, police say

The department said that there was an active fire on the home’s exterior as smoke was seen billowing through the roof vents, but within 15 minutes, firefighters got the fire under control and contained it to the kitchen.

The fire department said the home caught fire after a cooking accident.

According to officials, five children under the age of 9 were at the home with their grandmother when the fire began.

The oldest of the children helped her four siblings escape the fire but could not help get her grandmother out of the home by herself. However, a neighbor from across the street was able to help get the grandmother out, according to the fire department.

No firefighters were injured in the incident, and the grandmother was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Man arrested for 2020 shooting of teen in Avon Park

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Highlands County deputies arrested a man Wednesday they said is responsible for shooting and killing a 16-year-old boy in Avon Park in Dec. 2020. The Highland County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Johntravious Perry, who was identified as a “person of interest” in 2020. According to a Facebook post from the […]
AVON PARK, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Firefighters#Structure Fire#Accident#Wfla
WFLA

Florida man killed in Memorial Day bonfire explosion, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man died during a Memorial Day party after an “apparent accidental explosion,” according to deputies. The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said that first responders were called to a home on 3rd Court near DeLand before 4 a.m. Monday for the incident. Witnesses told the deputies that Michael D. Riedinger, 51, […]
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
Bay News 9

2 Florida teens die when SUV crashes into retention pond

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (AP) — Two teens were killed when their SUV veered off a road and crashed into a retention pond north of Tampa, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The 17-year-old driver lost control of his Toyota Sequoia for unknown reasons late Monday night, troopers said in a news release. The passenger in the vehicle was also 17.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

10-year-old Florida girl fatally shoots woman, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 10-year-old Florida girl shot and killed a woman who had gotten in a fight with her mother. The girl and her mother were taken into custody Monday night following the fatal shooting of Lashun Rodgers outside an apartment complex. The Orlando Police Department says the girl was released […]
ORLANDO, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Residents shocked over Memorial Day shooting on Siesta Key

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Gunshots in different parts of Siesta Key Village and around Sunset Point Beach on Monday stunning people who live and work here. “I’m really shocked that this happened here at that time of day,” said Catherine Luckner, President of the Siesta Key Association. “Families were out with their children walking around, coming in from the beach, very scary.”
SIESTA KEY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

66K+
Followers
12K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy