LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Residental Health Care Facility honored caregivers for going “above and beyond” in honor of National Skilled Nurses Week. The week was celebrated across the United States from May 9 through May 12 will the goal of recognizing how residents and caregivers alike enrich each other lives through acts of caring and kindness. The LCRHCF kicked off the week will an opening ceremony to honor the 2021 Caregivers of the Year.

LEWIS COUNTY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO