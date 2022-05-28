ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Mark Wahlberg’s New Action Film Reportedly Shut Down After Piece of Live Ammunition Found on Set

By Shelby Scott
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EMXi1_0ftT3AmM00

Following the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during shooting for Alec Baldwin’s film, “Rust,” filmmakers have been much more attentive to the dangers of live rounds on movie sets. Most recently, shooting for Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry’s new film “Our Man From Jersey” became shut down when crewmembers thought they had found a piece of live ammunition on the set.

‘Our Man From Jersey’ Production On Hold Amid Potential Weapons Recovery

According to the Daily Mail, what crew members thought was live ammunition was actually a crushed balloon gas canister. Some witnesses report the canister appeared similar to a spent shell casing. Regardless, “Our Man From Jersey” filmmakers took the threat seriously and immediately contacted law enforcement.

The Sun reports that the incident was “quite alarming.” One source shared, “there was no hesitation in phoning the police, who arrived quite promptly.”

The outlet’s source further explained police officers came and disposed of the crushed balloon gas canister.

Per the outlet, crewmembers found the mistaken piece of equipment in South East London at the Camberwell Green magistrates court.

So far, the Daily Mail reports representatives for both Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry have been contacted for comment. However, neither have offered a reply or statement so far.

Meanwhile, Wahlberg’s upcoming Netflix film will differ starkly compared to another recent project of his. What’s on Netflix states the brand new film diverges from Mark Wahlberg’s faith-filled movie “Father Stu” from April. Now, we instead see the actor play a construction worker from New Jersey. Soon enough though, he suddenly finds himself in the world of spies and secret agents.

Mark Wahlberg Wants to Make More ‘Meaningful’ Movies

“Father Stu” follows the real-life story of a boxer-turned-priest. And, in making the film, it seemed to mark an important turning point in Mark Wahlberg’s career. Before beginning work on “Our Man From Jersey,” the longtime actor said he now hopes to make more meaningful movies during the latter half of his career.

“I feel like this is starting a new chapter for me in that, now, doing things like this [with] real substance can help people,” Wahlberg said following the premiere of “Father Stu.”

Further, despite his commitment to religion, the star said he didn’t necessarily want to just focus on making faith-based films. After all, he’s shared before he doesn’t force his faith on his own children. So it makes sense he wouldn’t tout religion in all of his upcoming films and roles.

So, in thinking about the plot of his newest film “Our Man From Jersey,” and critics’ description that the film functions as a “blue-collar James Bond,” perhaps Mark Wahlberg is looking to draw attention to the working class this time around.

Comments / 132

Steven Cody
4d ago

Did any of you read the article? There was no live round, but the director, producers, and armorer did the right thing by shutting down the operation until they sorted it out.

Reply(10)
87
Noncentz
4d ago

"a crushed balloon gas canister"? lol. No wonder they are afraid of guns. They aren't intelligent enough to understand how they work and have no desire to learn. But they sure are good at glorifying them to make a buck. That they had to shut down the set to "investigate" something so obvious just proves how they need to be coddled like the pre-pubescent children they are.

Reply(6)
41
Christopher Fauble
4d ago

another fine example of how the media misleads the public. Why did they have to lie in their title? No live round was found! why does the media think that's still ok?

Reply
24
Related
Outsider.com

Mark Wahlberg Celebrates Son Michael’s Confirmation With Sweet Photo

One of Mark Wahlberg‘s latest projects is the faith-filled film “Father Stu,” which follows the real-life story of a boxer-turned-priest. The film enabled Wahlberg to become more deeply connected to his faith, and also inspired him to want to do “more meaningful” projects in the future. Additionally, following the film’s premiere, Mark Wahlberg fans who were unaware of his devotion to his faith quickly learned the movie star is religiously devout. Now though, Mark Wahlberg is sharing his faith in another way, celebrating his son Michael’s confirmation with a sweet photo. Check it out.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Jersey#Action Film#Movies#Celebrities#Film Star#The Daily Mail#Sun#Camberwell Green
Outsider.com

‘The Beverly Hillbillies’: Donna Douglas Reflected On How Fans Respond To Seeing Her in Public

The classic TV sitcom, “The Beverly Hillbillies” aired for nine successful seasons between 1962 and 1971, despite the harsh commentary of industry critics. At the center of “The Beverly Hillbillies” family was Donna Douglas’s character, Elly May Clampett. Douglas had a successful run on the CBS series and afterward found herself in real estate, before seeing success as a singer, speaker, and author. Before her death in 2015, Donna Douglas revealed some of the realities of her role as well as her life outside of “The Beverly Hillbillies.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp laughs as Disney executive asked whether he could be paid ‘one million alpacas’ for Pirates role

Johnny Depp found humour in a question asked during a Disney executive’s testimony in the ongoing defamation trial brought against ex-wife Amber Heard. In a pre-recorded deposition presented to the court on Thursday (19 May), Tina Newman – who works on the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise – was questioned about Depp’s future in a potential sixth film. “Do you know whether Mr Depp is being considered for a role in Pirates 6?” Heard’s lawyer inquired. To which Newman responded “I don’t know one way or another,” adding that the “decision does not fall within my job responsibilities. It’s...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Didn’t Ask Original Stars Kelly McGillis, Meg Ryan to Return: Here’s Why

Tom Cruise’s brand new “Top Gun” sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick,” premieres only in theaters on May 27th. Ahead of the film drop, we can’t wait to see what more the Hollywood icon brought to the 1980s narrative. Even more exciting, Tom Cruise welcomed back one of the film’s original cast members, Val Kilmer. Kilmer will reprise his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell’s former rival, “Iceman.” However, interestingly, Tom Cruise did not ask his onscreen partner, Kelly McGillis, back to reprise her “Top Gun” role as Charlotte “Charlie” Blackwood.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Criminal Minds' Actor John Zderko Dead at 60

John Zderko, a character actor who appeared in an episode of Criminal Minds, died Thursday. He was 60. Zderko died of complications from cancer treatment, his friend, actor Charley Koontz, told The Hollywood Reporter. "A great friend and an excellent actor gone way too soon," Koontz wrote on Twitter. "Thank...
TV & VIDEOS
The US Sun

Mystery death of Top Gun stuntman who perished filming stunt in chilling echo of Goose and left wife heartbroken

THE wife of a stunt pilot who plummeted to his death while filming a daring stunt for the original Top Gun movie says the tragic accident remains a mystery. Judy Scholl's husband Art plunged into the ocean after failing to recover from an inverted flat spin whilst filming dramatic backdrop scenes for the original blockbuster film, Top Gun.
ACCIDENTS
HollywoodLife

Val Kilmer’s Health: Everything To Know About His Throat Cancer Battle & How He’s Doing Now

Val Kilmer, 62, is a Hollywood icon who has starred in memorable films like Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Real Genius, Willow, The Doors, The Ghost and the Darkness, Red Planet, and of course Top Gun. His character, Tom “Iceman” Kazansky returns with the current release of Top Gun: Maverick, and with the movie comes renewed interest in the actor. But Val hasn’t had an easy road back to the franchise — the actor was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015, and the grueling battle nearly cost him his acting career. Here’s what to know about the 7 Below actor’s throat cancer battle and how he’s doing now.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Tom Cruise is dapper in a classic black tuxedo while co-star Jennifer Connelly looks flawless in a chic metallic gown as they arrive at the Top Gun: Maverick screening before actor wins an honorary Palme d’Or award during Cannes Film Festival

Leading man Tom Cruise and his co-star Jennifer Connelly dressed to impress on Wednesday as they arrived at the star-studded premiere of their film Top Gun: Maverick premiere at the Palais des Festivals during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. The actor, 59, who reprised his famous role as LT...
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Chief Ranger May Be Forced to Reveal Location of Forrest Fenn’s $1 Million Buried Treasure

When the late Forrest Fenn first buried his treasure of gold and artifacts in Yellowstone National Park, he never imagined that it would draw thousands of hunters. Likely, he wouldn’t have expected the treasure to spur a national court case either. Now, a national park chief ranger may have to reveal the location of the loot in order to confirm that the original hunter found the chest fairly.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'It was extraordinary': Val Kilmer's daughter Mercedes says her father's Top Gun: Maverick cameo was a 'very special' moment for the actor who had to beg producers to include him following long battle with throat cancer

Val Kilmer's cameo in Top Gun: Maverick was 'very special' for the ailing actor, according to his daughter Mercedes Kilmer. The 30-year-old singer was on set to see her father film his scene in front of a small group of loved ones and called the moment where Iceman and Maverick reunite 'extraordinary' to witness.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Seinfeld’ Star Jason Alexander Recalls Difficulty Working With This Actress

One of the greatest classic TV sitcoms is definitely Seinfeld and the cast had amazing rhythm and timing together except for this actress. The work between Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards, and Jason Alexander is incredible. Yet there was one actress who was a recurring character that simply did not work out too well. Alexander played George Costanza and his fiance’ Susan was played by Heidi Swedberg. To say that the chemistry wasn’t there would be an understatement.
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich is Val Kilmer?

Val Kilmer, 62, is an American actor who made a name for himself in Hollywood in the late 1980s. Now, Kilmer is revisiting a character that helped catapult him to fame: Iceman from "Top Gun."  With...
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

467K+
Followers
50K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy