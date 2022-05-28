ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollyoaks star Kieron Richardson reveals thieves have stolen his £64,000 Range Rover that was parked on his driveway while he slept

By Charlotte Mclaughlin For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Hollyoaks star Kieron Richardson claims two hooded thieves have stolen his £64,000 Range Rover.

Mr Richardson said the car was parked in his driveway while he slept at his Manchester home that he shares with husband Carl Hyland and their two children and stolen in the early hours of the morning.

The 36-year-old captioned a post of his Range Rover on Instagram, stating it was: 'STOLEN LAST NIGHT [by] two hooded figures at 2.35am from my house in Worsley, Manchester area.'

He added that if it is 'spotted' to 'please' send him 'a message'. Mr Richardson also said the registration number starts 'X22K'.

The Range Rover Sport was one of the most stolen cars of 2021 as criminal gangs increasingly use keyless technology to target high-value premium cars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z2L3w_0ftT34ZF00
Hollyoaks star Kieron Richardson claims two hooded thieves have stolen his £64,000 Range Rover (pictured the car)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43f9Ug_0ftT34ZF00
Mr Richardson (pictured in 2019 at the Pride of Britain awards) said the car was parked in his driveway while he slept at his Manchester home that he shares with husband Carl Hyland and their two children

Top 15 most stolen car models in 2020

1. Ford Fiesta - 3,392

2. Land Rover Range Rover - 2,881

3. Volkswagen Golf - 1,975

4. Ford Focus - 1,587

5. BMW 3 Series - 1,435

6. Vauxhall Astra - 1,126

7. Land Rover Discovery - 900

8. Mercedes-Benz E Class - 766

9. BMW 5 Series - 678

10. Nissan Qashqai - 655

11. Ford Kuga - 620

12. BMW X5 - 551

13. Fiat 500 - 358

14. Mercedes-Benz GLC - 342

15. Audi A6 - 268

Source: DVLA records for all vehicles notified by the police as stolen between 1 January 2020 and 21 December 2020 - result of an FOI request from Rivervale Leasing

Mr Richardson, who is best known for playing Ste Hay in Hollyoaks, received support for his devastating theft from co-star Katie McGlynn who said: 'Shared it! Vile cretins! Hope you're ok.'

Stephanie Waring, who plays Cindy Cunningham in the soap, posted: 'Just shared for you!!! Sorry mate that's awful [kiss kiss].'

Hollyoaks alum Jacqueline Boatswain, who recently starred in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, 'Oh mate!! That’s bloody awful. Hope you get it back. I have a big ugly yellow wheel lock in mine to make it more difficult for thieves.'

People with keyless cars are recommended to get a wheellock to prevent thefts.

In terms of the motors that are being targeted most by thieves, the Ford Fiesta topped the charts with 3,392 reported cases to the DVLA in 2020.

As the Fiesta is the UK's most popular motor, being the most-registered car in the UK for 12 consecutive years, it is significantly more likely it would top the charts.

The Range Rover, on the luxury end of cars, was second on the list again.

It's sport model retails from £63,390.

There were 2,881 reported cases of the expensive SUVs being stolen from keepers last year - up 50 per cent on 2019.

Criminal gangs use keyless technology to target high-value premium cars - a problem that has been worsening in recent years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AKVMl_0ftT34ZF00
The Range Rover Sport (pictured Mr Richardson's appeal on Instagram) was one of the most stolen cars of 2021 as criminal gangs increasingly use keyless technology to target high-value premium cars 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hl6hI_0ftT34ZF00

A separate report from Global Telemetrics, a leading vehicle tracking device provider, provided further evidence that Range Rovers are high on criminal gangs' lists.

Most of its customers are owners of high-end motors looking to protect their valuable assets.

It found that Land Rover's Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Vogue and Discovery are the three vehicles that triggered its tracking systems last year.

