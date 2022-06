WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A restaurant group in Winston-Salem is asking for the community's help aftera house fire at the home of two of its long-time employees. Jarrod Smith and Tyleisha Dulin have worked at Burke Street Pizza for years. They have three kids and another on the way. Dulin is due to deliver a baby girl in July.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO