Two animals were killed and at least 12 others were injured in a fire in East Hollywood Wednesday. The fire was reported just before 6:20 p.m. at a business named Pet Joy located in a row of commercial building at 812 N. Virgil Ave., near Los Angeles City College, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The nature of the business was not immediately known.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO