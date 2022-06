Los Angeles International Airport saw more international travelers in April than during any month since February 2020, officials announced Wednesday. More than 1.2 million international travelers traveled through the airport in April, a 195% increase from the 424,221 international travelers in April 2021, according to LAX. Domestic travel also increased by 58%, and the airport welcomed a total of 5.441 million passengers in April, an increase of nearly 77% compared to the same month in 2021.

