Multiple stolen IDs, credit cards, drugs found after WVC chase

By Ryan Bittan
 4 days ago

WEST VALLEY CITY ( ABC4 ) – A woman was found with multiple allegedly stolen IDs and credit cards, along with drugs and paraphernalia after a police chase in West Valley City on Friday.

An officer with the West Valley City Police observed 32-year-old Patricia Nickell make a right hand turn onto Redwood Rd, heading southbound from 3500 S.

The police statement says that Nickell pulled into a plaza after police lights were switched on, and did not come to a stop, causing the officer to switch on his sirens.

Nickell then reportedly came to a stop, but as the officer stepped out of his car and approached her, she then accelerated in an attempt to escape.

The statement shows that the suspect headed northbound on Redwood Rd., and the officer gave a description of the vehicle and direction of travel over radio, stating the the suspect had fled from a traffic stop.

A few minutes later, another officer was able to spike the suspect’s vehicle.

The original officer showed up on scene and conducted a search of the vehicle, find that Nickell was in possession of multiple IDs and credit cards.

Nickell admitted that the car was not hers and said that the reason she fled from police was because “her friend on the phone told her she should,” according to the probable cause statement.

Nickell stated that a pink backpack with unicorns on it was in fact hers, and once searched, officers found marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The current offense is a felony committed while on parole.

Nickell was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on the following charges:

  • Failure to stop or respond at command of police
  • Unlawful acquisition of a financial card without consent
  • Possession of another’s identity documents
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Use or possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Improper right turn
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

