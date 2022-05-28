ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ariana Grande Hilariously Impersonates Liz Gillies

By Yashira C.
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T0oOO_0ftT0vrM00

Photo: Getty Images

Ariana Grande did a hilarious impression of her former Victorious co-star Liz Gillies in a recent TikTok .

The video was a behind-the-scenes look at when the " thank u, next " singer was recording the audio for r.e.m. beauty's "Launch Your Look" countdown. It shows her putting on British and Australian accents and doing a highly accurate Jennifer Coolidge impression before poking fun at Gillies. For Gillies, Grande contorted her entire face by raising her eyebrows and forming her mouth into a pout. She then crossed her arms and yelled "No" in the exact same way that one would expect Gillies' Victorious character "Jade" to. "That's my Liz," she says at the end as her team breaks out in laughter at the accuracy.

Watch the full TikTok below.

@r.e.m.beauty

@arianagrande recording the audio for our #launchyourlook countdown 🌟🔭🌙 ♡

♬ original sound - r.e.m. beauty

Grande and Gillies reunited for a vacation back in March after two and a half years. The duo shared a video of themselves having a blast doing karaoke together, doing archery, and more — proving to still be good friends. "home is wherever these humans (and dogs) happen to be :)" Grande wrote in her Instagram caption. The singer also recently opened up about her Wicked audition , "the most incredible gift in my entire life is you know this role that I've adored since I'm ten years old," she said.

Comments / 0

Related
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

156K+
Followers
17K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy