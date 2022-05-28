ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dumont, NJ

Woman Struck, Killed By Freight Train In Dumont

By Jerry DeMarco
 4 days ago
At the scene in Dumont after a woman was struck and killed by a CSX freight train on Saturday, May 28. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A woman was struck and killed by a freight train Saturday morning in Dumont.

The victim, wearing a pink sweater, was struck by the southbound CSX train just north of the New Milford Avenue crossing near West Shore Avenue around 10 a.m., responders said.

An ALS unit pronounced her dead at the scene soon after.

The relatively short train -- for CSX-- wasn't blocking any crossings, contrary to reports, witnesses said. It was remaining in place indefinitely while Dumont police and CSX investigate.

Comments / 4

DIN DDD
4d ago

our elected officels must wake up and stop all train freight in bergen county from running during the day they pose danger to people they should only allow to operate late at night when there are no people

Reply
2
