New priests ordained in Erie

Three new priests have been ordained at Saint Patrick’s Church on Friday.

The Most Reverend Lawrence Persico, Bishop of the Erie Catholic Diocese, ordained the deacons into the priesthood.

One pastor was a mentor to the young men and was thrilled to be invited to the event.

“When they wrote me the letters, I started to cry because they both said you were a significant part of choosing the priesthood by your example and what you did on the bus, how you prayed, and we saw you pray, and I cried. Great kids,” said Father Eric Vogt, O.S.B. Pastor.

Priests are usually ordained at Saint Peter’s Cathedral, but the renovations forced them to move this ordination to Saint Patrick’s Church.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.