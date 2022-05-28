ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Trump, Cruz deliver remarks at NRA convention just days after Uvalde shooting

By Grayson Quay
 4 days ago

Former President Donald Trump and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R) both delivered speeches at the annual convention of the National Rifle Association in Houston on Friday.

"The existence of evil in our world is not a reason to disarm law-abiding citizens who can protect a lot of people. The existence of evil is one of the best reasons to arm law-abiding citizens," Trump said , refusing to endorse new gun control measures after a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, killed 21 people just three days earlier.

Cruz also doubled down, arguing that if gun bans worked, "Chicago wouldn't be the murder hellhole that it has been for far too long."

New York Times fact-check reporter Linda Qiu noted that, after adjusting for population, Chicago's rate of gun homicide was the 26th highest in the country in 2020. "The three cities with the highest gun homicide rates — Jackson, Mississippi; Gary, Indiana; and St. Louis — had rates double that of Chicago's or more. All are in states with more permissive gun laws than Illinois," Qiu wrote.

Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) had been scheduled to speak in person but delivered his address by prerecorded video instead. Abbott told the crowd that gun laws already on the books "have not stopped madmen from carrying out evil acts on innocent people in peaceful communities."

KSAT 12

Greg Abbott signed law 3 years ago to raise minimum age for tobacco from 18 to 21 in Texas

The massacre in Uvalde has reignited a debate about the minimum age for purchasing an assault rifle in the U.S. and Texas. The shooter who killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde was able to legally obtain two assault rifles along with more than 1,500 rounds of ammunition just days after turning 18, the minimum age under federal and state law for buying a rifle. (Texans must be 21 or older to buy a handgun.)
garlandjournal.com

Greg Abbott, Ted Cruz tell NRA that gun laws didn’t stop Uvalde shooter

HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott said America is grieving after the massacre at an Uvalde elementary school, but suggested that no law would have stopped the gunman. The Republican delivered taped remarks to the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Houston on Friday, just days after a gunman killed 21 people, including 19 children, at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
Biden visits Uvalde, meets with victims' families

President Biden met Sunday with relatives of the 19 children and two teachers killed in last week's mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Biden and first lady Jill Biden placed flowers at a memorial outside the school, and walked past a row of large photos of the dead, stopping to touch some of the pictures, The Wall Street Journal reported. They then attended Mass at a local church. "We must move forward together," Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller told the congregants, urging them to "resolve to support one another with respect for our differences."
CBS DFW

Governor Abbott issues disaster declaration in Uvalde

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for the city of Uvalde following the shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24.  The disaster declaration will accelerate all available state and local resources to assist the Uvalde community, according to a press release from the office of the governor. The declaration will also suspend regulations that would prevent or delay necessary action in coping with the aftermath of the shooting. "The community of Uvalde has been left devastated by last week's senseless act of violence at Robb Elementary School and should not have to encounter any difficulty...
Daily Montanan

Uvalde mass shooter was confronted by law enforcement before entering elementary school

The gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde on Tuesday was confronted by a law enforcement officer before he entered the elementary school that became the site of his massacre, authorities said Wednesday. But many questions remained about the circumstances that led up to his attack, after state leaders and law enforcement […] The post Uvalde mass shooter was confronted by law enforcement before entering elementary school appeared first on Daily Montanan.
