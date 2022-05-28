Pedestrian killed in early morning crash on Marshall Avenue Bridge
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man died early Saturday morning after he was struck by a vehicle on the Marshall Avenue Bridge in St. Paul, according to the St. Paul Police Department. Officers responded...
A driver and three passengers were hurt after an SUV flipped over the center median on Route 80, authorities said. The Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department was on its way to assist with a commercial alarm on Walsh Drive alongside the Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Department when it was redirected to the rollover crash on the eastbound side of the highway in Parsippany just after 12:05 p.m. on Saturday, May 28.
Many came to Martindale Beach in Milford Township to celebrate Memorial Day on Monday, but the relaxing day turned into a frantic one as a six-year-old girl went missing prompting an emergency response.
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 182. Louisiana – On May 28, 2022, shortly after 2:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 182 near Morristown Street. Bryan Lombas, 29, of Marrero, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. According to preliminary investigations, Lombas was driving east on LA Hwy 182 in a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe. For reasons still under investigation, Lombas traveled off the roadway to the right while in a left curve. He attempted to regain control of the Chevrolet by steering left, but overcorrected, causing the vehicle to rotate, cross the centerline, and exit to the left. The Chevrolet then flipped over and collided with nearby parked vehicles before coming to a stop on its roof.
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - St. Albans Police arrested 28-year-old Maryjane Boyer after they say she set two fires intentionally. Police say it all happened on Monday afternoon just before 2 p.m. on Federal Street. They were called there for a reported dumpster fire behind a group of other buildings.
A man died after being struck by a driver while he was walking on the Lake Street-Marshall Avenue Bridge in St. Paul early Saturday morning. According to St. Paul Police Department, officers were called to the area at around 2:20 a.m. Saturday, and one at the scene they found man in his 40s lying in the street with “severe” head trauma.
The Maine State Police is looking for the public's help as they investigate a fatal hit and run crash that happened on Sunday afternoon. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, at around 2:45 PM on Saturday (May 29th), police responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Springfield Road in Township8 Range 4.
UTAH COUNTY, Utah, May 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were killed when a car veered into oncoming traffic Saturday on State Route 68 west of Utah Lake. Police say a Hyundai Elantra was traveling south on SR-68 in Utah County near the ghost town of Mosida at mile marker 12 at 1:34 p.m. when it veered off the road, then overcorrected into the northbound travel lane. The passenger side of the Hyundai was then T-boned by a Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to a news release from the Utah Highway Patrol and Utah Department of Public Safety.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Chief Todd Axtell marked his last day with the St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) on Wednesday, calling his 33-year career "rewarding and wonderful." Axtell, who announced in October he would be retiring, spent his last day on the job in a squad car with his son, a sergeant with the SPPD. He had been chief since 2016 and served as a police officer for 33 years.
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - There were at least five crashes involving motorcycles in Minnesota on Saturday. One motorcyclist collided with a farm tractor and two involved deer. Here is the rundown based on reports from the Minnesota State Patrol:. 1:45 pm - Chaska: A motorcyclist was driving on...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men died in a pair of late-night crashes that happened overnight Saturday and early Sunday morning in Franklin and St. Francois Counties. The first accident happened just before 11:30 p.m. on St. Mary’s Road, just south of Brinkman Road in Franklin County. A 33-year-old man was driving a 2012 Ford F-150 northbound on St. Mary’s Road when he crossed over the center line and went into the southbound lane.
ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating an early morning Homicide. According to a social media post by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 5:18 a.m. on Sunday deputies responded to a 911 call in the 1100 block of Evangeline Thruway. The call authorities received […]
WAHPETON, N.D. (AP) - A South Dakota man is facing charges of leaving the scene of a double fatality crash after his pickup rear-ended a motorcycle with two people aboard in southeastern North Dakota. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened at 11 p.m. Saturday on a highway about 6 miles west of Hankinson and 6 miles east of Lidgerwood. The two people on the motorcycle, a 45-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, died at the scene. Both of them are residents of Wyndmere, North Dakota. The patrol says the pickup driver, a 41-year-old man from Veblen, South Dakota, fled on foot and was apprehended a few hours later. He has not been formally charged with fleeing. The patrol says other charges are possible.
Five people are now confirmed dead following a collision between two boats Saturday on the Wilmington River in eastern Georgia. Searchers recovered three more bodies in water that was about 14-feet deep on Sunday morning, a spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources told the Savannah Morning News. Two...
HUDSON, Wis. (FOX 9) - The threat of severe weather is putting a damper on many people’s holiday weekend plans, as the risk of damaging hail and high winds was forecast throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin Sunday evening. Just outside of Hudson, Wisconsin at Willow River State Park, plenty...
(FOX 9) - Memorial Day weekend has long been considered the unofficial start to summer, but it can often be the unofficial start to severe weather season as well. This year though, it had a mid-summer feel with hot and humid conditions that eventually lead to 48 hours of more severe weather. But that was the third major outbreak already for the month, leading to one of the most active starts to the season in decades.
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. - A 25-year-old Ohio woman was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park after she got within 10 feet of the animal, park officials said. The woman approached the bison on Monday morning as it was walking near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin, just north of Old Faithful, the National Park Service said in a statement. She got within 10 feet before the animal "gored her and tossed her 10 feet into the air."
