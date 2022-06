MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Winchendon man accused of tampering with women’s cars in order to offer them rides has been held on a $200,000 bail after facing a judge Wednesday. The suspect, 38-year-old Alexander Yee is accused of targeting young women and intentionally disabling their cars by flattening their tires and putting water or juice in their gas tanks. He would sometimes wait up to 3 hours for the women to come to their cars so he could offer them help or lure them into his car, police said.

