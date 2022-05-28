ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee moves closer to spending full $3.7B allocation in federal ARPA funds

By By Jon Styf | The Center Square
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CG8Wd_0ftSze2C00

(The Center Square) – Tennessee has committed to spending $3.4 billion of the $3.7 billion allocated to the state under the American Rescue Plan Act.

The latest proposals for the nearly $300 million in remaining ARPA funds include $58.8 million for three projects including a digital pension system revamp from the Department of Treasury, $32.3 million for a Tennessee State Food and Animal Services Center and $5 million to upgrade equipment and systems at Department of Agriculture labs.

Tennessee officials spent $2.36 billion of the federal CARES Act funds allocated for the state for economic relief from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The projects were presented to the state’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group and are still under consideration. If all were approved, nearly $202 million would remain for the state to assign.

The Department of Treasury’s largest request is $51.3 million for what it calls Project ARIS to find and then implement a new system to administer the state’s pension system. The department currently uses a program called Concord.

"With emerging technologies, legislative requirements, and increased operational demand, TCRS and Treasury Information Systems realizes risks with Concord and necessity to pursue opportunities in updating or replacing," the proposal reads. "This project will analyze and outline target state product requirements, evaluate product viability and vendor options, and implement the decided course."

Treasury is also requesting $4 million for informational systems upgrades and infrastructure to maintain remote connectivity at the highest level starting with $2.7 million to make work stations and servers work better in a virtual work environment.

It is also requesting $3.3 million for new applications and data visualization tools.

The new Tennessee State Food & Animal Services Center will include 60,000 square feet in three new facilities including a Food and Animal Sciences building with 14 research labs that will house research, academic, and extension programs.

It will also include a center for Food Safety and Process Innovation and a Sensory Science and Product Development Center that will include test kitchens, sensory booths, sensory panel suites and incubation suites.

The bulk of the state’s already assigned $3.4 billion in ARPA spending came in what the FSAG called the Tennessee Resiliency Plan , which assigned $3.1 billion in spending with $1.85 billion of it going to sewer, water and broadband expansion work. Then $628 million was assigned to improve local and state public health facilities and $624 million for the economic recovery of businesses.

An important part of the process for Tennessee was taking on meaningful projects while aiming at spending on items that would have otherwise required state funds and projects that would not require ongoing spending after the ARPA and CARES Act funds.

"The funds that we are receiving are one-time funds, and we are working to make sure they are paid on one-time expenses," Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration Commissioner Butch Eley said while introducing the resiliency plan in the fall.

The group recently assigned $230 million in health care grants, which will prioritize rural hospitals and projects that will affect prioritized by community need. There should be a full rollout of applications for the grants should happen by June with awards coming in about January.

ARPA funds must be assigned to projects by 2024 with the spending completed by 2026.

Comments / 1

Related
radionwtn.com

Tennessee Waives Registration Fee For Renewals

Henry County Clerk Donna Craig has issued this information for motorists:. The Tennessee General Assembly has waived the state registration fee for Class A and Class B motor vehicles, for renewals occurring between July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2023. • It reduces a portion of state registration fees...
TENNESSEE STATE
mcnewstn.com

All but one county in TN classified with below 5% unemployment

Nashville, Tenn. – Newly released data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development showed nearly every county in Tennessee had unemployment rates below 5% in April. Perry County was the only county with a rate above 5% and its April number came in at 5.1%. Unemployment rates decreased...
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Minor earthquake shakes Tennessee town

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An earthquake shook a small Tennessee town near Dyersburg overnight. A magnitude 3.1 earthquake happened in Newbern around 3:40 a.m., according to the University of Memphis Center for Earthquake Research and Information. Residents in the area may have felt some shaking. To report anything you may...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
thunderboltradio.com

Three Earthquakes Recorded Tuesday Morning in Northwest Tennessee

Three earthquakes were recorded early Tuesday morning in northern Dyer County. The Center for Earthquake Research and Information registered the first earthquake just after 3:00, seven-and-a-half miles southeast of Ridgely. This tremor had a recording of 2.6 on the scale. At 3:34, a 2.1 earthquake was recorded seven-and-a-half miles southeast...
DYER COUNTY, TN
natureworldnews.com

Earthquake at Tennessee Warns of Risks of Intense Quakes in the Region

A 2.6-magnitude mild earthquake struck the region outside Knoxville, Tennessee during the night, Weatherboy reports. According to the USGS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 9 km from the town of Garland in the eastern part of the state. This event is the strongest earthquake recorded in Tennessee this month.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

After controversy, shakeup at Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency

A shakeup inside the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has led to the abrupt terminations of key leadership staff after a months-long stretch in which the agency drew the ire of both Republican and Democrat lawmakers over plans to clearcut forests — and lost a major legal fight. No longer with TWRA as of Monday are […] The post After controversy, shakeup at Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arpa#Infrastructure#Politics State#Department Of Agriculture#Project Aris#Tcrs#Concord
WEKU

Tennessee is about to become the 1st state to make camping on public land a felony

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Miranda Atnip lost her home during the coronavirus pandemic after her boyfriend moved out and she fell behind on bills. Living in a car, the 34-year-old worries every day about getting money for food, finding somewhere to shower, and saving up enough money for an apartment where her three children can live with her again.
US News and World Report

16 Top Lakes in Tennessee

Enjoying the outdoors is easy in Tennessee, given its moderate climate and many scenic lakes. Fishing is a particularly popular sport throughout the state, as its bodies of water both large and small provide outstanding opportunities for anglers to catch bass, walleye, sunfish, crappie and trout. Lakeside campgrounds are packed with families in the summer months when temperatures soar and school is out for the season, but spring and fall are also popular months for sleeping under the stars. With state parks offering RV campsites and cabin rentals through the colder months, even a winter adventure at the lakes isn't out of the question.
TENNESSEE STATE
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rocks Tennessee; Serves as Reminder to Larger Regional Quake Threat

A mild 2.6 earthquake rocked the area outside of Knoxville, Tennessee overnight last night. According to USGS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 9 km just over 5 miles from the town of Garland in the eastern portion of the state. This event is the strongest earthquake measured in Tennessee this month. Last week, 3 earthquakes struck the state: a 2.1 near Ridgely and both a 2.0 and 1.6 near Tiptonville. Earthquakes that hit nearby in Missouri, Georgia, and Arkansas were also felt in the state over the last 2 weeks. While these earthquakes are light and scattered around the Tennessee, scientists want people prepare should something far stronger strike.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Fox 46 Charlotte

6 Things to Know about Buc-ee’s

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Progress on the construction of the first Buc-ee’s travel center in Tennessee remains ongoing in Crossville. For those of you who are not familiar with the “friendliest beaver” and its Texas roots, allow us to help out and tell you all you need to know about those Beaver Nuggets and more. […]
CROSSVILLE, TN
iheart.com

This Is The Most Beautiful Place In Tennessee

America the Beautiful — the country truly earned the title. From the Rocky Mountain highs and low valleys to the bustling cities filled with people living their best life, each state is filled with beautiful, must-see places. Travel & Leisure search the country to find the most beautiful spot...
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

What's cooking: Lobster Dogs Food Truck of Tennessee

If you've got a hankering for Maine lobster, especially the New England seaside staple Lobster Roll, track down The Lobster Dogs Food Truck of Tennessee. It sits up for stops day-by-day across Northeast Tennessee and also features crab, shrimp, ahi tuna, and stuff avocados.
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS 42

Tennessee couple welcomes 2 new babies born in separate states 3 days apart

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tennessee family just doubled in size after a pretty eventful Mother’s Day weekend. Meredith “Bo” and Clay McCord had spent the past four years trying to have a child. During that time, they suffered immense heartbreak with three separate miscarriages and multiple attempts of in-vitro fertilization in their efforts to […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
209
Followers
354
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy