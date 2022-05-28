ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

P. J. Tucker Talks About Miami Heat’s Resiliency in Game 6

By Jayden Armant
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31yi9M_0ftSzcGk00

Tucker talks about battling through injury in big moments.

Injuries are nothing new for the Miami Heat.

Throughout the regular season, Miami had to withstand injuries. Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, and Bam Adebayo were all out for significant periods. This is what instilled the “next man up” mentality within the Heat roster.

P.J. Tucker joined ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt after the game to discuss his team’s resilience.

“We’ve been doing it all year,” Tucker said. “We had guys out all year, but we’ve figured out a way. We’ve had one or two of our stars out every single game all year, we’ve had G League guys. I mean we’ve just figured it out all year. We were able to win the East and fight all year just to get to this point. We’re all banged up—me, Jimmy, Kyle—but we’ve just figured it out. We’re just playing with our hearts right now, trying to give it all we’ve got.”

Tucker finished Game 6 with 11 points, five rebounds and an assist and five rebounds. More importantly, his late fourth-quarter performance was the push that started to close the victory for Miami. Tucker had a steal against Jayson Tatum, a crucial defensive rebound, and three free throws to increase Miami’s late-game lead.

There were many injury concerns going into Game 6 for the Heat. Every starter besides Adebayo was questionable going into the game. Tyler Herro was sidelined for another matchup, which was critical for the offensive scheme. But injuries have never been an excuse for the Heat, and neither were they for this elimination matchup in Boston.

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Takeaways from the Heat's Game 6 victory. CLICK HERE .

Big performance by Jimmy Butler forces Game 7. CLICK HERE

Should Duncan Robinson return to the starting lineup? CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @ jaydenarmant .

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Bam Adebayo gets 100% honest on Tyler Herro regret after Heat’s Game 7 loss to Celtics

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo admits Tyler Herro’s injury really hurt the team in their series against the Boston Celtics. Adebayo is not using it as an excuse for their 4-3 loss in the series, highlighting that they are a deep team that is used to going through adversity. However, the Heat big man did say that they really missed what Herro provides as an offensive boost off the bench.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Complex

The 10 Best Players in the NBA Right Now, Ranked

One of the most recurring topics in basketball discourse is debating who the best player in the NBA is. We’ve typically waited until the preseason to rank the best players in the association but with the NBA playoffs coming to a close, why not jump into it now?. From...
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

Kyrie Irving's Viral Instagram Post

Recently, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving posted several photos to Instagram. The Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics. The Celtics are headed to the NBA Finals to play the Golden State Warriors after they beat the Miami Heat on Sunday night.
The Spun

Look: Shaedon Sharpe Announces NBA Draft Decision

Elite Kentucky basketball recruit Shaedon Sharpe will remain in the 2022 NBA Draft after receiving positive feedback from prospective teams this offseason. Sharpe took to Twitter to announce his decision on Tuesday night. "First and foremost, through God’s blessings, it has been a privilege to attend the University of Kentucky....
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Duncan Robinson
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
P. J. Tucker
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Kyle Lowry
The Spun

ESPN Releases New College Basketball Preseason Top 25

ESPN has updated its early college basketball top 25 just before the June 1 NBA Draft early entrant withdrawal deadline. The top five--North Carolina, Houston, Kentucky, UCLA and Creighton--is unchanged, but writer Jeff Borzello shook up the back half of his top 10. Most notably, Gonzaga is now ranked sixth,...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Steve Kerr Once Admitted He 'Stole' Plays From Brad Stevens: “I’ve Never Made A Play Up. You Just Steal From Other Coaches. Brad Stevens Draws Up Great Stuff. Dave Joerger Runs Really Good Stuff Too.”

Ever since he landed his first and only head coaching job in the NBA, Steve Kerr has made a big impact on the Golden State Warriors. Mark Jackson helped Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green get ready to compete for important things, but it was Kerr who took that last step to make them NBA champions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star believes he fits well with G.G. Jackson

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball staff have made five-star small forward Matas Buzelis a priority in the 2023 class. And rightfully so. The 6-foot-9, 175-pound small forward out of New Hampshire is a top 10 prospect in that 2023 class and has 13 offers with programs like UNC, Kentucky and Florida State in pursuit of him. With North Carolina having two five-star commits already in Simeon Wilcher and G.G. Jackson, adding someone like Buzelis would be the icing on the cake for the class. But how would Buzelis feel playing alongside someone like Jackson who was recently named the top recruit...
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game 6#Nba#The Miami Heat#Espn#G League
ESPN

Sabrina Ionescu the latest WNBA player to show off stylish pregame outfit

The WNBA season is approaching the one-month mark, and there have been plenty of exciting plays, performances and games to witness so far. Along with the action on the hardwood, a number of players have stood out with their eccentric fashion choices. Vibrant ensembles, luxury clothing brands and stylish accessories...
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBC Sports

Report: OG Anunoby dissatisfied with role on Raptors, named in trade talk

Pascal Siakam‘s attitude issues with Raptors coach Nick Nurse last year showed Toronto’s chemistry wasn’t quite right. However, Siakam settled back in, kept improving and made an All-NBA team this season. He, Scottie Barnes and Fred VanVleet led a pesky Raptors team into the playoffs. Now, is...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Grant Hill’s Net Worth in 2022

Grant Hill is an entrepreneur, investor, and former NBA player. He is most well-known for being dubbed as “the next Michael Jordan” and for being one of the wealthiest former athletes in the world. In this piece, we’ll be taking a look at Grant Hill’s net worth in 2022.
BASKETBALL
InsideTheHeat

InsideTheHeat

Miami, FL
299
Followers
564
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheHeat is a FanNation channel covering the Miami Heat

 https://www.si.com/nba/heat

Comments / 0

Community Policy