MIAMI (CBSMiami) – North Miami police are investigating a double murder. The shooting happened just before midnight Tuesday on the 136th block of Northeast 3rd Court. Both victims were found inside of a black BMW SUV outside of an apartment complex. A witness said he heard a rapid series of 10 shots fired about 11:45 p.m. Family members were seen lighting candles where orange paint marked the spot of the victim’s car. A neighbor said there was some sort of argument between the victims and at least one other person. Police are still looking into what led to the shooting.

MIAMI, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO