Three of the four Yankees affiliates split their weekly series over the last week. Jasson Dominguez’s improved play for over a month now is starting to attention as his overall numbers are creeping up. At the higher levels, one prospect had a night to forget, followed by a day to remember for Hudson Valley. Meanwhile, Will Warren has gone from an under-the-radar, eighth-round pick last July to Double-A this year with his recent promotion. If you have any questions about how the Yankees feel about him as a prospect, just look at his incredible trajectory.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO