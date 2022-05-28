Wind Advisory issued for Chuska Mountains, De Baca County, Quay County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 20:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-01 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; De Baca County; Roosevelt County A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF WEST CENTRAL ROOSEVELT, EAST CENTRAL DE BACA AND NORTHERN CHAVES COUNTIES THROUGH 915 PM MDT At 837 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20 miles south of Taiban, or 27 miles southeast of Fort Sumner, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Roosevelt, east central De Baca and northern Chaves Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

CHAVES COUNTY, NM ・ 1 HOUR AGO