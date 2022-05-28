Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 20:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-01 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Roosevelt County A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL ROOSEVELT AND EAST CENTRAL CHAVES COUNTIES THROUGH 915 PM MDT At 840 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles northwest of Caprock, or 35 miles northwest of Tatum, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Roosevelt and east central Chaves Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

CHAVES COUNTY, NM ・ 1 HOUR AGO