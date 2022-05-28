ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, MT

BIG Week Ahead For The Golden Triangle

By Jerry Puffer
 4 days ago
BIG week coming up this week for our Golden Triangle as Summer 22 rolls on. A community event's pertaining to DUI's in the county is...

Business Bites: Magpie opens; Game Night Lounge closing; Crumbl planned; 5th and Wine adding patio; Ortho Rehab opening; Alluvion breaks ground; GFPS music award; community cleanup; Russell Museum has consignment for auction; WakeFest; reading at Cassiopeia

Magpie has opened in Machinery Row at 202 2nd Ave. S. They have infused cocktails, beers on draft, and sandwiches and street tacos. The patio is open. Game Night Lounge is closing over the next month. They’ll be open Friday through Sunday for normal business hours until their last day on June 26.
GREAT FALLS, MT
City Press Release And Court Filing Against FUMC Great Falls ‘Homeless Camp’

In the interest of full transparency and in response to the dozens of complaints, comments and expressions of concern I’ve received over the past couple of months I am taking this opportunity to share the information made publicly available concerning the action recently taken by the City of Great Falls related to the ‘homeless encampment’ at the First United Methodist Church in downtown Great Falls.
GREAT FALLS, MT
Cops & Courts: Leave your junk in the junk drawer

Take three young girls in a Comfort Inn hot tub, one convicted sex offender from Kalispell, and a tallywacker that will not stay in a swimsuit – and the cops get called. Russell Gordon Davenport, 57, a Belgrade resident, is alleged to have deliberately exposed himself to two 12-year-old girls and a 13-year-old girl on the evening of May 28 at the Bozeman Comfort Inn. The girls complained to motel employees; the Bozeman cops ran Davenport’s name and found he was a registered sex offender out of Kalispell with a 2009 conviction for indecent exposure.
BELGRADE, MT
Montana voters in Lewis and Clark County will decide on two local-option marijuana taxes on June 7

(The Center Square) – On June 7, voters in Lewis and Clark County, Montana, will decide on two local-option excise taxes on medical and recreational marijuana sales. The first ballot measure would impose a 3% tax on recreational marijuana sales and related products. The second ballot measure would also impose a 3% tax on medical marijuana sales and related products. The taxes would take effect on Oct. 1, 2022.
LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, MT
Shelby Memorial Day Services

American Legion Post 43, will be holding their Memorial Day services this morning at 10, at Valley View Cemetery. There'll be a service at Mountain View at 11, with guest speaker Jack Belle. Our Shelby High School will be hosting a luncheon at noon today down at the Shelby Elks Club. There's also a special visit planned up at the Heritage Center at 1, as we remember & honor all those who have given & served our country.
SHELBY, MT
City files lawsuit against church in downtown Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - For months we've been following the First United Methodist Church as they are giving out sack lunches to the homeless and allowing them to stay on their property. Tensions have been continuing to rise as well with businesses, community members, and even the city at odds...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Vendors? Jump Back-Call Jack

If you're a vendor, & would like to work our Shelby Kite Festival coming up one week from this Saturday, on the 11th, contact Jack...Jack Widmar's hunting up vendors to work the festival. You can contact Jack at 424 2358. BTW, Jack will be back on the Puff Man Show at 2:30, NEXT Thursday, the 9th, at 2:30, to give us a "progress report" on our 7th Annual Shelby Kite Festival. It's all going to be fine as we get set to "Fly the Hi-Line" Saturday, June 11th.
SHELBY, MT
Blackfeet Law Enforcement searching for reported runaway teen

BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services (BLES) is looking for a reported runaway teenager who was last seen the night of Monday, May 30 around 11 p.m. Paris Rutherford, 14, is described as 5-foot-7, 110 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair. BLES said via Facebook she was last...
BROWNING, MT
We’ve Got A Real Blood CRISIS!

Fewer folks have been donating blood since the beginning of our pandemic, & the American Red Cross calls it a "Blood CRISIS. This "crisis" is a real problem here in our Montana rural communities. Don't worry about a thing, there's been a Blood Drive scheduled for THIS Thursday, here Shelby, over at the civic center. Donation hours Thursday afternoon will be from noon until 6, when we'll have an opportunity to donate the "Gift of Life." Come on, let's kick it up a notch...
SHELBY, MT
Powell County high-speed pursuit ends with suspect's crash

Pursuit speeds sometimes exceeded 100 mph Friday afternoon as law enforcement officers from Powell County and Deer Lodge chased a 42-year-old Montana man driving a green, two-door 1995 Honda Civic. The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks also assisted. Police said the man being pursued “ran several vehicles off...
POWELL COUNTY, MT
Powell County law enforcement seeking info from pursuit victims, witnesses

DEER LODGE, Mont. - On May 27th, at approximately 4:30 PM a Deputy with the Powell County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a Green 2 Door 1995 Honda Civic after the vehicle was called in for driving recklessly. The deputy approached the driver and attempted enforcement for traffic violations. The driver sped off from the deputy and a pursuit was initiated.
POWELL COUNTY, MT
Montana students ride horses to school as prank on principal

CONRAD, Mont. — Students at a Montana high school pulled off a senior prank straight out of the Old West. Conrad Public Schools posted a photo on Facebook showing 12 students on horseback outside Conrad High School on Monday. According to the district, there's an old Montana law that says if a student rides their horse to school, the school principal must feed and tend to the horse throughout the day.
MONTANA STATE
Services Monday On The Hi-Line

Canadian Soldier Lt. Col. John McCrae was inspired back in the spring of 1915, to write the powerful poem, "In Flanders Fields," after seeing a war-scarred field of bright red poppies. In his poem, the Lt. Colonel was honoring the lives lost in World War 1, & thus the poppy became a symbol of remembrance within the military community. Memorial Day services will be held this Monday morning at Joplin Cemetery at 10, & Chester Cemetery an hour later at 11. More than 645,000 have lost their lives in service to our country since the first world war. This weekend, we have a real opportunity to remember our military men & women who paid the ultimate price as we pay tribute to the fallen. I'll be keeping you posted & updated on our other Golden Triangle Memorial Day services on the Puff Man Show in the afternoons on KSEN, along with my Puff Man blog.
JOPLIN, MT
