Naperville, IL

Don’t Miss Out – Vacation Bible School 2022

sttimothylutheran.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINVITE YOUR FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND JOIN US FOR VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL...

sttimothylutheran.com

Hyde Park Herald

Saying goodbye to Mellow Yellow

Mellow Yellow has closed its doors after 46 years in Hyde Park, and taking its place is Oooh Wee It Is, a soul food eatery spreading across the city. The longtime 53rd Street staple’s departure was announced suddenly, via a May 11 Facebook post from Oooh Wee owner Mark Walker. The restaurant, which opened in 1976 and specialized in ’70s fare like quiches and crêpes, closed for the final time on Sunday, May 15. Its food aside, for decades it was a popular breakfast destination for families, Sunday church-goers and local elected officials, notably Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.
CHICAGO, IL
Naperville, IL
Naperville, IL
KISS 106

The World’s First Indoor Amusement Park Was Based in Illinois

It was a combination mall and indoor amusement park and is known for being the "World's First Indoor Amusement Park." Old Chicago was the name and it was created by the architecture of Louis Sullivan, who opened the combo mall and amusement park in 1975. Old Chicago was created to bring people out of the city to enjoy shopping, a day of fun with rides (including three roller coasters), and eventually, a circus was added. However, in building Old Chicago Sullivan was over the budgeted amount he had to build the mall, there were major electric issues within the first few days of opening, and the death of a trapeze entertainment at the circus made it difficult for the mall to stay open.
ILLINOIS STATE
mercyforanimals.org

Mercy For Animals Took to the Streets of Chicago to Protest ALDI Cruelty

Last month, Mercy For Animals released hidden-camera footage of a contract farm that raises chickens for an ALDI supplier. The devastating footage exposes chickens living in filthy conditions, days-old chicks suffering from open wounds, and more. Mercy For Animals amplified the video’s impact with three days of protests in Illinois—the home of ALDI’s U.S. headquarters.
CHICAGO, IL
#Bible#Vacation Bible School#Miss Out
WGN News

Body found in Lake Michigan identified as missing UIC student

CHICAGO — A body found in Lake Michigan near Wilmette last week has been identified as missing UIC student Daniel Sotelo, who was connected to Natally Brookson, a UIC student who was found dead earlier this month, according to police. Daniel Sotelo had last been seen near the 1700 block of S. Racine on April 29, […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Funeral held for Seandell Holliday, 16, killed in chaotic gathering at Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mourners on Chicago's South Side wiped away tears Saturday at the funeral for the 16-year-old shot and killed in Millennium Park as city leaders search for ways to prevent more senseless gun violence. As people shuffled into the services, they said they went to remember a young man with big dreams whose life ended too soon. But they also went to share a message becuase they do not want to attend another teenager's funeral. Seandell Holliday's friends and family celebrated his life with not just memories but also melodies. It is fitting as Holliday was a drummer who hoped to...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

UPDATE: Missing Teen in Joliet is Safe

UPDATE: Jacob has been located and is safe! Thank you to the Joliet Police Department! Thank you everyone for sharing!. Joliet Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing male juvenile runaway. 14-year-old Jacob Irwin is a Caucasian male, 5’4″ tall and 115 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black and gray shirt, black pants, a black hat, and carrying a maroon bookbag. Jacob may be in need of medication.
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Missing UIC Student Daniel Sotelo Found Dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After nearly a month, the search for Daniel Sotelo has ended. The missing University of Illinois Chicago graduate student has been found dead, according to a post by a family member on Facebook. Family did not reveal a cause of death, but the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Sotelo's body was found one mile offshore of Wilmette in Lake Michigan on May 22. The 26-year-old was days away from graduating from UIC with a master's degree. He disappeared on April 30 after being dropped off at a CTA station in the South Loop. His girlfriend, 22-year-old Natally Brookson, went missing that same day. Her body was found floating in Lake Michigan near Bryn Mawr on May 2. Investigators have still not determined her cause of death. 
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

14 injured when boat explodes at marina in Seneca, Illinois

SENECA, Illinois - Fourteen people were injured when a boat caught fire at a marina in Seneca, Illinois on Saturday, authorities said. Witnesses described hearing an explosion around 4:30 p.m. at the Spring Brook Marina before seeing raging flames and heavy smoke coming from the boat. Illinois State Police said...
SENECA, IL

