JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — The State of Florida is seeking the death penalty against a man who allegedly killed a woman and put her in a septic tank in February. Cynthia Cole, 57, who went by Cyndi, was last seen on Feb. 24 at the Jamming Jensen event. She was found inside a septic tank in her backyard nearly two weeks later.

MARTIN COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO