Phish Dusts Off “Quadrophonic Toppling” At Strong Tour-Opening Show In Alabama [Photos/Videos]

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Walk among the dinosaurs as North America’s most popular, can’t-miss dinosaur adventure stomps into the Mobile Convention Center, Aug. 26-28 The largest and most realistic dinosaur event in North America is BACK, BIGGER and BETTER than EVER! Mobile-area families can walk among the nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest opens at the Mobile Convention Center for a limited run Aug. 26-28. Jurassic Quest opens its doors with its most beloved and unique experiences for the whole family including life-like dinosaurs, some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dino skull, a “Triceratots” soft play area for our littlest explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, and more.

1 DAY AGO