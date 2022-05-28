ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

What Your Old Sneakers Can Tell You About Your Gait, According to a Podiatrist

By Amber Sayer
Well+Good
Well+Good
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BX8h2_0ftSvK9G00

Some of us like to hold onto our old sneakers for sentimental reasons. Perhaps they were the shoes we wore for our first marathon, or a coveted model you just can’t get anymore. Other people like to donate their old running and walking shoes to charities that provide lightly-used sneakers to those who can’t afford them.

Whichever way you celebrate the end of the life of your beloved pair of kicks, before you toss them away, donate them, or store them in some inaccessible closet, you should take a few minutes to examine the soles: The ways you’ve worn them down can actually give you some valuable insight into your gait.

“Wear patterns alert us to certain patterns of gait and tell us what position certain joints are in when you are coming into contact with the ground, as well as when you are pushing off,” explains Jacqueline Prevete, DPM, a board-certified surgical podiatrist and runner herself (with an impressive marathon personal record of 2:58).

As you walk or run, the friction and pressure between the sole of the shoe and the ground compresses and wears away some of the outsole material, shaving it down. So the wear pattern basically tells you what areas of your shoes are sustaining the most ground reaction forces when your foot comes into contact with the ground, whether you’re running, walking, or hiking.

In other words, they are almost like windows into how balanced your gait is, and can be helpful for identifying potential issues within your stride. “[You] can see whether there is any asymmetry by comparing one side to the other,” says Dr. Prevete. Which could alert you to certain patterns that could eventually lead to injury.

What can your old shoes tell you about your gait?

Wear on the inside edge of the sole

Dr. Prevete says that excessive wear on the inside, or medial, edge of a shoe means that your foot is contacting the ground in a more pronated position. Pronation is when your feet roll inward at the ankle and your arch collapses into a flattened position.

“While pronation helps the foot with shock absorption and aids in uneven surfaces, an over-pronated foot can cause problems throughout the body by passing the impact to the legs, knees, hips, and spine,” Yolanda Ragland, DPM, founder and CEO of Fix Your Feet, Inc, previously told Well+Good.

Wear on the outer edge of the sole

According to Dr. Prevete, outer edge heel wear demonstrates supination of the subtalar joint, which is the joint in the foot just below the ankle.

“Usually, outer edge wear is what’s considered expected, as normally you should be in a more supinated position during heel strike—[it’s] the ideal position for the subtalar joint to be in,” she explains. “As your foot remains in contact with the ground, you start to pronate a bit to help absorb the ground reactive force. Your foot then should switch back to a more supinated position when you are ready to propulse forward.”

Dr. Prevete says this entire cycle all happens in a matter of milliseconds, which is why detailed gait analyses are critiqued in slow motion.

Wear on the heel

Wear on the outer edge of the heel of an old sneaker is to be expected unless it’s extreme, which can indicate excessive heel striking if you’re running. Landing more on your midfoot is generally considered ideal.

Dr. Prevete says that if the wear is more centralized on the heel, it can indicate that your foot is collapsing into overpronation when you land.

Wear on one shoe more than the other

It’s also beneficial to compare the right and left shoes because our bodies aren’t necessarily symmetrical. The way you land and push off on the left foot may differ from the way you land and push off on the right foot.

Dr. Prevete says differences in the wear between your two sneakers usually indicates a biomechanical difference in the way one leg functions when compared to the other. “It can also demonstrate some muscular imbalances,” she says. These can be determined by your doctor or physical therapist—and they can help you target some weakness or deficits during your gait cycle.

So what can you do with this info?

According to Dr. Prevete, the best thing to do if you notice a prominent wear pattern on your old sneakers is to have your running or walking form analyzed. “This can be done on a treadmill, taking a video from all angles, which can be slowed down to see what position the foot is in during ground contact, midstance, and push off,” says Dr. Prevete. “Additionally, hip and knee position is also evaluated during these gait analyses to see muscular weakness above the level of the foot and ankle that can contribute to pain or symptoms while running.”

This sort of in-depth gait analysis requires a professional trained in evaluating how you run or walk, and what’s actually happening when you are putting one foot in front of the other. You can head to a physical therapist, or some specialty running stores set up with a treadmill and camera or iPad. Bring your old sneakers with you so they can take a look at your wear patterns, too.

It’s important to note, however, that running gait differs significantly from the walking gait, so if you walk and run in the same sneakers, you won’t be able to get a clear picture of biomechanical issues or gait abnormalities with either. This is just one of the many reasons most exercise professionals recommend wearing separate sneakers for running and walking.

Oh hi! You look like someone who loves free workouts, discounts for cutting-edge wellness brands, and exclusive Well+Good content. Sign up for Well+, our online community of wellness insiders, and unlock your rewards instantly.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

3 Key Ways Your Gut Is Telling You Something Is Up (Plus, What To Do)

I don't know about you, but it's not easy to go through life without hearing about gut health. The concept of gut health refers to your digestion, nutrient absorption, and the bacterial composition of your gut's microbiome, according to the Mayo Clinic. These factors work in tandem to support your consumption of nutrients, process waste, power your body, and protect you from illness. Still, it seems like I spot a new "gut health" specialized food during every trip to the grocery store and see a ton of TikToks packed with confusing gut health tips.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sneaker#Podiatrist#Gait#Dpm
Well+Good

When Giving Someone the ‘Benefit of the Doubt’ Is Actually a Bad Idea, According to a Psychologist

Second… and third and fourth chances are easier to give to a partner or a friend who let you down if you can find reason to believe their slip-up wasn’t actually so bad. Maybe there’s some solid explanation for where they were or who they were with or why they didn’t respond to a situation as you’d hoped. But, according to clinical psychologist Ramani Durvasula, PhD, offering this kind of leniency can be a slippery slope to getting hurt, particularly if the person in question possesses certain toxic tendencies. And, in fact, learning when to stop giving someone the benefit of the doubt can be an important act of self care.
RELATIONSHIPS
Well+Good

5 Constipation Tips From a Pelvic Floor Therapist (Because They Know A Lot About How You Poop)

There are all sorts of euphemisms for constipation, from being "backed up" to "traffic-jammed" to just not being able "to go." Similarly, there are a lot of causes for constipation. You’ve probably heard about fiber’s importance for regular digestion and poops, but your pelvic floor is also integral to staying regular, according to Heather Jeffcoat, DPT, pelvic floor therapist and doctor of physical therapy at Fusion Wellness & Physical Therapy.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
iPad
SheKnows

Easy Ways to Move & Exercise More When You Mostly Sit All Day, According to Trainers

Click here to read the full article. We’ve all heard the phrase “sitting is the new smoking,” meaning it’s generally not great for your health to not move around too much. Research has linked sitting for long periods of time with a number of health concerns, including heart disease and diabetes. Less severely, prolonged sitting can increase pain, specifically with tight hip flexors and hamstrings. Additionally, sitting on your butt all day, not surprisingly, affects your butt and causes a condition called gluteal amnesia, also known as “dead butt syndrome.” This occurs when the glutes are weakened by sitting all day...
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

How Your Body’s Hydration Levels Impact Your Mood and Anxiety, According to an RD

When it comes to managing your mood and energy levels, it helps to check in with what your mind and body need to rest, recharge, and thrive. Nutrient-dense, balanced meals? Check. Hot yoga class on the books? Check. Eight-ish hours of shut-eye per night? More or less, check. Yet if your eating habits and self-care practices are pretty solid and you still struggle with mood imbalances, brain fog, and low energy, it may be time to take a closer look at your hydration habits.
HEALTH
Well+Good

7 Chinese-Owned Wellness Brands Designed to Demystify Traditional Chinese Medicine

When Lulu Ge, founder of herbal-health brand Elix, stopped taking birth control a few years ago, she soon began to experience debilitating menstrual pain. Though her gynecologist suggested various kinds of over-the-counter and prescription pain medications, she found them either ineffective or riddled with side effects. In search of any other remedy, Ge mentioned her symptoms to her grandfather, who once ran a hospital in southern China. He connected her with a family friend, Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) physician Xia Hongsheng, MD, who ultimately sent her off with a list of healing herbs—which, to her delight, proved ultra-soothing. But the process of sourcing the ingredients and preparing them for use was both confusing and cumbersome. Cue: Ge’s idea to launch a wellness brand that would streamline this dimension of TCM so anyone could reap its benefits.
HEALTH
Well+Good

Parachute’s Memorial Day Sale Is Here To Summer Up Your Space for 20% Off

There’s nothing quite like the vibe shift that comes with a new season to make you want zhuzh up your home's current linens and decor with something fresher. With summer now (finally) on the horizon, that might mean swapping out a thick quilt or an over-cuddled pillow for a lighter-weight bedding option. So, good thing home-decor brand Parachute, known for its California-cool look and climate-friendly approach, has a full lineup of items that’ll breathe new life into your space, and they’re all on sale through Memorial Day.
SHOPPING
Well+Good

This Workout Massively Increased My Strength and Changed My Body Composition in Just 60 Minutes per Week

I’m sipping an impeccably dry rosé with a friend, catching up and lamenting about how the pandemic has shot my workout routine to hell. It’s been virtually impossible to find that gusto to “get back on the wagon” again. I’ve gone from exercise being a cemented fixture in my daily routine (Pilates, spin, walking, running, personal training) to not even having the energy to get off the couch to walk my dog.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Well+Good

For Cookbook Author Grace Young, Supporting Chinatowns Isn’t Just About Business—It’s About Community and Cultural Preservation

Award-winning cookbook author and culinary historian Grace Young didn’t set out to spearhead movements to preserve Chinatowns and revive AAPI-owned restaurants and shops nationwide. But in the face of the hardships spurred by COVID-19 over the past two-plus years—which hit Asian communities and businesses especially hard across the United States—staying silent on the sidelines wasn’t an option.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Well+Good

These 7 Types of Grains Are Considered Dietary Staples by the Longest-Living People on the Planet

Among the many, many delicious plant-based foods we have to choose from, grains are easily among the most versatile and nutrient-rich—and with so many excellent options, who could deny that we could all benefit from noshing on an extra serving (or two... or three) on a daily basis? Grains make meals more flavorful and well-rounded, and they're loaded with vitamins, minerals, and fiber.
NUTRITION
Well+Good

The 10 Best Quick-Dry Towels That’ll Nix Damp, Musty Towels for Good

When you step out of the shower (or bathtub, or pool, or into a gym locker room…), the last thing you want to reach for is a damp, stinky towel that hasn't dried properly. Yuck. That's where quick-dry towels come into play—nobody has time to wait around for a towels to dry off or to deal with smelly, bacteria-infested mildew. Instead, you deserve the absorbency, durability, and convenience of fast drying towels.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy