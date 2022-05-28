ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Bismack Biyombo Posts Thank You Message to Suns Fans, Teammates

By Donnie Druin
Inside The Suns
Inside The Suns
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kfTVx_0ftSvBCj00

In a potential farewell message to the Phoenix Suns, center Bismack Biyombo thanked fans and teammates for an incredible season on Instagram.

With free agency crawling towards the Phoenix Suns, unrestricted free agent center Bismack Biyombo took to his Instagram page to give a nice farewell message to Suns fans and teammates after an enjoyable year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UFRtH_0ftSvBCj00

Biyombo wasn't heavily utilized in Phoenix during the regular season. He played in 36 games and averaged 5.8 points/4.6 rebounds per contest.

However, his toughness in the playoffs cemented his status as a fan favorite after successfully handling Marquese Chriss in the Dallas Mavericks series.

Biyombo also donated his entire $1.3 million salary for the season to build a hospital back in his home country of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Needless to say, the Suns have enjoyed his presence on and off the court.

However, that could be in jeopardy this offseason when Biyombo hits the open market.

It's unclear as to what plans the Suns have at the center position. Regardless of the situation with Deandre Ayton, Biyombo (who will be 30-years-old) would be a welcome sight in Phoenix's lineup. Phoenix will also have to entertain the talents of center JaVale McGee as well when making decisions during free agency.

The departing message "We got a whole Summer to build a better engine," is indeed interesting, as that could be interpreted a handful of ways.

Regardless if his time with the Suns has come to a conclusion, Biyombo appears very thankful to have played for Phoenix this past season, and he doesn't seem shy about liking what the organization potentially has to offer in his future.

Thank you for making Inside The Suns your destination for Phoenix Suns news. Please be sure to give us a like on Facebook , and follow us on Twitter @InsideTheSunsSI for more news, updates, analysis and more!

PHOENIX SUNS TOP STORIES

Detroit Pistons Given 50% Chance to Land Deandre Ayton

Gambo: Third Team Likely Needed for Deandre Ayton Deal

JaVale McGee Hosting Charity Softball Game; Booker, Paul Among Attendees

Several NBA Draft Prospects Compare Themselves to Current Phoenix Suns

Mikal Bridges Named Hardest-Working Player in NBA

Three Trade Targets for Suns in Deandre Ayton Trade

Devin Booker Named to All-NBA First Team

Deandre Ayton's Agent: We're Disappointed

Rundown of Phoenix Suns' Six Free Agents

Seven Potential Landing Spots for Deandre Ayton

Mikal Bridges Lands on NBA's First Team All-Defense

Comments / 2

Related
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Said He Hated The Boston Celtics So Much: "You Put My Mother On The Floor, And If She Were in a Boston Celtics Uniform, I'd Break Her Face."

Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers may just have gotten their nightmare NBA Finals matchup, with the Golden State Warriors facing off against the Boston Celtics. Whichever team wins, it's unlikely to be fun for Lakers fans, but the Celtics in particular winning would have a huge impact, as that would mean the franchise would overtake the Lakers again for the most number of NBA titles in the history of the league.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Lakers Make Russell Westbrook Decision: NBA World Reacts

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly made a decision on Russell Westbrook. According to a report, the storied NBA franchise intends to keep Russ on the roster for the 2022-23 season. "The Lakers plan to keep Russell Westbrook," Bleacher Report tweeted. "LA refuses to give up 'additional assets' to send...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Luke Walton Has Reportedly Landed A New Coaching Job

Former Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton reportedly has a new NBA gig. Walton will be joining the Cleveland Cavaliers as an assistant coach, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 42-year-old finished his playing career in Cleveland in 2013. "The Cleveland Cavaliers are hiring Luke Walton...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
The Spun

Charles Barkley Reveals His 2023 NBA Champions Prediction

Forget the 2022 NBA Finals, NBA on TNT's Charles Barkley is already laying down his prediction for next year's champs. After the Golden State Warriors took care of the Dallas Mavericks in five in the Western Conference Finals, Chuck went on-record that the Clippers are the team to beat in 2023.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bismack Biyombo
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Javale Mcgee
Person
Marquese Chriss
Person
Devin Booker
Larry Brown Sports

Surprising NBA team listed as favorite for Kyrie Irving if Nets trade him

If Kyrie Irving has indeed worn out his welcome with another NBA team, the sports betting world likes one particular landing spot for him. Online sportsbook SportsBetting.ag shared odds for Irving’s next team if the Brooklyn Nets decide to part ways with him this offseason. The LA Clippers are surprisingly listed as the favorites at +125. The Houston Rockets, armed with a plethora of young assets plus the contract of John Wall to potentially match salaries with, have the second-best odds at +300.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Phoenix Suns
fadeawayworld.net

Steve Kerr Once Admitted He 'Stole' Plays From Brad Stevens: “I’ve Never Made A Play Up. You Just Steal From Other Coaches. Brad Stevens Draws Up Great Stuff. Dave Joerger Runs Really Good Stuff Too.”

Ever since he landed his first and only head coaching job in the NBA, Steve Kerr has made a big impact on the Golden State Warriors. Mark Jackson helped Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green get ready to compete for important things, but it was Kerr who took that last step to make them NBA champions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Oddsmakers Believe Phoenix Suns Could Land Kevin Durant

The Phoenix Suns are in search of their first championship in franchise history, and one of the league's best players might just be in the mix to help them reach their goal. Of course, any team would love to have the talents of Kevin Durant, who is highly regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history.
PHOENIX, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Draymond Green responds to comments from Heat players

Draymond Green sounds more amused than anything else at how Miami Heat players took his predictions during their series against the Boston Celtics. Multiple Heat players called out Green after their Game 6 win over the fact that Green predicted the Boston Celtics would ultimately advance to face his Warriors. The Heat suggested they had viewed Green’s comments as disrespectful, and had used them as motivation.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
ESPN

Sources: Luke Walton joins Cleveland Cavaliers as assistant

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hiring Luke Walton as an assistant coach, sources told ESPN on Tuesday. Walton joins coach J.B. Bickerstaff's staff after spending the past five-plus seasons as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings. Walton -- who played parts of his final two seasons as...
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Mike D’Antoni considered front-runner for 1 head coach job

Mike D’Antoni has spent the last two years as an assistant coach and coaching advisor, but there is at least one team that may want him to run the show next season. D’Antoni is viewed as one of two finalists for the Charlotte Hornets head coach job, according to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer. The other is Golden State Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson. Neither candidate has met with Hornets owner Michael Jordan yet, which will likely be the final step before the team makes a decision.
NBA
Inside The Suns

Inside The Suns

Phoenix, AZ
107
Followers
33
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheSuns brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Phoenix Suns.

 https://www.si.com/nba/suns

Comments / 0

Community Policy