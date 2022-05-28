Bismack Biyombo Posts Thank You Message to Suns Fans, Teammates

In a potential farewell message to the Phoenix Suns, center Bismack Biyombo thanked fans and teammates for an incredible season on Instagram.

With free agency crawling towards the Phoenix Suns, unrestricted free agent center Bismack Biyombo took to his Instagram page to give a nice farewell message to Suns fans and teammates after an enjoyable year.

Biyombo wasn't heavily utilized in Phoenix during the regular season. He played in 36 games and averaged 5.8 points/4.6 rebounds per contest.

However, his toughness in the playoffs cemented his status as a fan favorite after successfully handling Marquese Chriss in the Dallas Mavericks series.

Biyombo also donated his entire $1.3 million salary for the season to build a hospital back in his home country of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Needless to say, the Suns have enjoyed his presence on and off the court.

However, that could be in jeopardy this offseason when Biyombo hits the open market.

It's unclear as to what plans the Suns have at the center position. Regardless of the situation with Deandre Ayton, Biyombo (who will be 30-years-old) would be a welcome sight in Phoenix's lineup. Phoenix will also have to entertain the talents of center JaVale McGee as well when making decisions during free agency.

The departing message "We got a whole Summer to build a better engine," is indeed interesting, as that could be interpreted a handful of ways.

Regardless if his time with the Suns has come to a conclusion, Biyombo appears very thankful to have played for Phoenix this past season, and he doesn't seem shy about liking what the organization potentially has to offer in his future.

Thank you for making Inside The Suns your destination for Phoenix Suns news. Please be sure to give us a like on Facebook , and follow us on Twitter @InsideTheSunsSI for more news, updates, analysis and more!

PHOENIX SUNS TOP STORIES

Detroit Pistons Given 50% Chance to Land Deandre Ayton

Gambo: Third Team Likely Needed for Deandre Ayton Deal

JaVale McGee Hosting Charity Softball Game; Booker, Paul Among Attendees

Several NBA Draft Prospects Compare Themselves to Current Phoenix Suns

Mikal Bridges Named Hardest-Working Player in NBA

Three Trade Targets for Suns in Deandre Ayton Trade

Devin Booker Named to All-NBA First Team

Deandre Ayton's Agent: We're Disappointed

Rundown of Phoenix Suns' Six Free Agents

Seven Potential Landing Spots for Deandre Ayton

Mikal Bridges Lands on NBA's First Team All-Defense