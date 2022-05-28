Boaters Urged To Use Caution As Season Begins

There’s something magical and alluring about boats - and such a wide variety on the market. Regardless of what’s calling you to the water and the type of boat you’re in, be sure to plan ahead, pay attention and share the water so everyone can have a fun...
A two-mile stretch of westbound I-84 near the I-205 interchange will close from 10 p.m. Friday, June 24, through 4 a.m. Monday, June 27, to allow crews to perform construction for a new light rail bridge over the freeway. Nighttime closures will also occur leading up to and immediately following the weekend shutdown.
If you enjoy hiking and day outside, you have to check out this Arizona trail. According to Only In Your State, it leads to a "magnificent hidden oasis" that is absolutely jaw-dropping. When you think of hiking in Arizona, you don't normally picture a slice of paradise. Instead, you may...
(Iowa) -- 11 Iowa counties are reporting an invasive species of jumping worms. Iowa State University Entomologist Donald Lewis says the worms get their name by the way they jump when they're disturbed. He says, over time, the species will eat enough organic matter to change soil composition, leading to erosion and other problems. The worms originated in East Asia were noticed in Illinois and Wisconsin first but have been spreading in Iowa in recent years, first detected in 2017. Iowa counties that have reported jumping worms include:
A drowning death over the holiday weekend has reignited rumors surrounding a lake in Georgia that boasts an eerie reputation for being haunted due to the seemingly inordinate number of tragedies that have occurred at the site. According to a local media report, Jose Camarillo was visiting the state's Lake Lanier on Sunday afternoon when he drowned due to circumstances that have yet to be determined by authorities. Although the man's passing was one of seven such deaths in the various waterways of Georgia over the long weekend, this particular incident raised eyebrows in light of the lake's dark history and the spooky tales attached to the location.
(Undated) -- Six Iowa counties are included in a state disaster proclamation, because of severe weather starting May 26th and continuing. Counties include: Boone, Des Moines County, Hamilton, Ida, Lyon and Webster counties. The proclamation activates the Individual Assistance Grant program for qualifying residents as well as a Disaster Management...
The Clackamas County Elections Office has completed the majority of ballot duplication today due to the barcode printing error. The Elections Office is turning its attention to counting military/overseas and Precinct Committee Person ballots. The Office is also continuing to process ballots needing voter signature resolution, which are due by June 7. The Elections Office expects to have all ballots processed by the end of the week and will be on schedule to certify the election by June 13.
A Cheshire restaurant is being credited for having the best hot dog in Connecticut. Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best hot dogs in every state, which included Blackie's Hot Dog Stand as the top choice for Connecticut. "Named the best hot dog in the state—and...
A Worcester restaurant is being credited for having the best hot dog in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best hot dogs in every state, which included George's Coney Island as the top choice for Massachusetts. "George's Coney Island is known for its traditional hot...
A Birmingham restaurant is being credited for having the best hot dog in Alabama. Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best hot dogs in every state, which included Tony's Hot Dogs as the top choice for Alabama. "This no-frills hot dog joint is beloved for its...
Police have released the names of four young Rhode Islanders who died in a car crash in Connecticut on Monday evening. The car was headed to Quaddick Lake in the border town of Thompson when it crashed while trying to pass another vehicle. The driver was identified as 18-year-old Johan...
WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Michigan State Police say a motorcyclist died after a crash outside of Wesco gas station Monday evening. The crash happened when a van pulled out of the parking lot on Colby Street into the path of the motorcycle. The motorcyclist died at the scene, and his...
The design of the new Nebraska plate features one of the floor mosaics on the foyer between the vestibule and rotunda in the Nebraska State Capitol building, which were designed by famed 20th Century muralist Hildreth Meière. The "International Hildreth Meiere Association" website says: "At the threshold of the...
(Goldsboro, PA) -- A Dauphin County man has been identified as the person found dead in the Susquehanna River on Memorial Day. The York County Coroner says 61-year-old Craig Sellers was found unresponsive near the Goldsboro Marina in York County. Investigators also now believe he may have been on a boat across the river earlier in the day and they'd like to speak with anyone who might have knowledge of that. Sellers was spotted by passing boaters, who attempted to resuscitate him, but the coroner says he died shortly before 6:00 p.m.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A new report puts Iowa and several other Midwest states at High Risk for electric blackouts this summer. The Iowa Utilities Board is requiring utility companies to present plans for dealing with an increase in electric demand and a decrease in supply at a meeting scheduled for Tuesday, May 31st.
>Memorial Day Drowning Kills One Man on Susquehanna River. (Goldsboro, PA) -- The York County Coroner's Office says a Memorial Day drowning has led to a man's death. It happened on the Susquehanna River near the Goldsboro Marina around 6 p.m. The identity of the man is known but officials are waiting to release his name until his family can be told. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday to determine his exact cause of death.
You almost never hear about it. That’s so vague you likely have no clue what I’m talking about. But what I’m referencing is something that’s a hot button political argument in the gun control debate in Congress right now. Risk protection, or red flag laws. Added as part of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Highschool Safety Act, gun control measures, an average of four orders per day have been carried out in Florida. And the fact that you don’t hear about it, and don’t think about it, tells you it’s likely been effective. Effective for removing firearms from those who pose a credible risk to others, effective from the perspective of those who’ve been worried about overreach with use of the orders. The saying that no news is good news happens to apply in this case. That's instructive because it’s also one of two reforms looking increasingly likely to pass in Congress. The other, universal background checks for those purchasing a gun – meaning there would no longer be an exception for private sale transactions. And these are reforms that are nearly universally desired. Multiple polls show 89% of Americans are in favor of universal background checks. Well over 80% of Americans are in favor of risk protection orders as well. With numbers that high, you must have majorities of those of all political stripes, and that’s exactly what we see in polling. These realities make it much likelier that there will be federal gun control measures passed this time around and Florida’s example shows that pragmatism in public policy can work.
In 90 minutes at Uvalde, more damage was done to the reputation of American law enforcement than was done in an entire summer of BLM protests. In the cowardice and incompetence of some small-time cops, the nation’s confidence in its protectors was shaken and an issue was raised that now confronts every America police officer – Who are you?
New York will temporarily suspended the state gasoline tax beginning Wednesday. It will be in effect until the end of the year, and will reduce the per gallon price by 16 cents. Also starting Wednesday, Monroe County will collect the gas sales tax on just the first two dollars of each gallon sold. That relief is in effect through November.
Whether you're a donuts for breakfast or a donuts for dessert kind of person, I think we can all agree that donuts are the perfect pastry for any occasion. Yelp compiled a list of the "Top 100 US Donut Shops." The website states, "To create this year’s Top 100 US Donut Shops list, we scoured the nation for the best bakers of America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections."
"Thanks to reviews and feedback from locals and tourists alike, as well as a look at some spots that have been recommended by the likes of Anthony Bourdain, we put together a definitive list of the best spot to get a hot dog in every state across the U.S." Writers...
