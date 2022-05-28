ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Suburban Chicago man charged in machete attack

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Herald & Review
 4 days ago

LANSING — A suburban Chicago man was ordered held on a $1 million bond for allegedly slashing another man repeatedly with a machete after they argued over parking outside an apartment, police said. Rashad Crosby, 25, of Calumet City, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, with...

Chicago Journal

'Walking Man,' a Chicago figure, might not survive attack

CHICAGO (AP) — An attempted murder charge has been filed after an attack on the “Walking Man,” a 75-year-old homeless man who over years has become a recognized figure in downtown Chicago. Joseph Kromelis was badly burned while resting on Lower Wabash Avenue last Wednesday and might...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago beachgoers assault police officers on Memorial Day

CHICAGO - It was a violent weekend in the city. On Tuesday, Chicago police revealed new data for the number of people killed or injured. In addition, Chicago’s top cop announced his department’s efforts to keep people safe. Fifty-one people were shot over the weekend — 9 of...
CHICAGO, IL
9 men charged with taking guns to North Avenue Beach on Memorial Day: ‘Just don’t go if you think it’s going to be dangerous’

Chicago police seized 11 illegal guns at North Avenue Beach over the holiday weekend, CPD Supt. David Brown said Tuesday. At least nine adults, all men, were charged with felony gun possession at the beach on Monday alone. They appeared in felony bond court Tuesday afternoon before, coincidentally, Judge Charles Beach.
CHICAGO, IL
Man wounded in Roosevelt Road shooting

The Oak Park Police Department is investigating an instance of gunfire that broke out just after midnight on Memorial Day near Roosevelt Road and Cuyler Avenue. One person was left with minor injuries. The 34-year-old male victim told police the incident began with an argument with an unknown man at...
OAK PARK, IL
River North shootings leave 2 women, 1 man injured

Two shootings in River North on Sunday night and early Monday left two women and one man injured, according to Chicago police. CPD has announced no arrests. The first incident occurred on the 500 block of West Erie near Montgomery Ward Park. Police said a 20-year-old woman and her boyfriend were sitting in a parked minivan when three or four men walked up to them around 10 p.m. Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
2 people shot in alley on Near North Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people were shot in an alley on Chicago's Near North side. Police said a 39-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were standing in an alley, in the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue just before 2:15 a.m., when shots were fired.  Police said the victims were shot from a distance. Both were taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition. No one is in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
Fatal shooting leads to SWAT response in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO — One person was killed and four others, including the gunman, were injured in a shooting that led to a SWAT response in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood. The incident started around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of West Walton. Police said a 69-year-old man was shot in the torso and arm […]
CHICAGO, IL
One Dead, One Injured in Lake County Double Shooting

(Waukegan, IL) An investigation is ongoing after a double shooting in Waukegan that left one person dead. Police say they were called on Sunday afternoon to the 15-hundred block of Washington Street…where they found two shooting victims, both described as males in their 20’s. One died at the hospital, the other underwent surgery and is said to be recovering. A car matching the description of one that fled the scene after the shooting, was located about 2 and a half hours later and chased, until the vehicle suffered a flat tire. The driver, a 19-year-old male, was arrested as a person of interest, but at this point no charges have been filed. The case remains under investigation by the Waukegan Police Criminal Investigations Division.
LAKE COUNTY, IL

