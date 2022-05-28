ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Reportedly Tweaks Rule For Head Coaching Interviews

By Matt Audilet
The Spun
The Spun
 4 days ago

In recent years, an emphasis has been placed on improving fair hiring practices in the NFL — particularly at the head coaching position. This week, the league issued an amendment...

thespun.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: Cause Of Death Revealed For NFL Cornerback Jeff Gladney

The NFL world was stunned today as Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney suddenly lost his life. He was 25 years old. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Gladney's agent Brian Overstreet confirmed that he died in a car accident on Monday morning. His passing is being mourned by family, loved ones and former teammates.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Dez Bryant warned everyone about Marion Barber

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed concern over ex-Cowboys running back Marion Barber as recently as last year. Barber played for the Cowboys from 2005-2010. He was found dead on Wednesday. The cause of death for the 38-year-old was unknown. Barber had been in legal trouble recently, and...
NFL
The Spun

Luke Walton Has Reportedly Landed A New Coaching Job

Former Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton reportedly has a new NBA gig. Walton will be joining the Cleveland Cavaliers as an assistant coach, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 42-year-old finished his playing career in Cleveland in 2013. "The Cleveland Cavaliers are hiring Luke Walton...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#Card Games#American Football#Wild Card
The Spun

Buccaneers Wide Receiver Was Arrested Monday Morning

Earlier this morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received some troubling news. According to a report, a Buccaneers wide receiver was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning. Travis Jonsen, who's competing for a spot on Tampa Bay's 53-man roster, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Kenny Pickett Highlight Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

On Monday, ESPN's SportsCenter aired a segment where they discussed the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback competition between Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky. While Jeremy Fowler was discussing this position battle, an unfortunate video of Pickett was shown on screen. For some reason, a clip of Pickett fumbling a snap was shown...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Steelers Cut Rookie Signing Following Short Stint

Trevon Mason didn't enjoy a long career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Tuesday, less than three weeks after signing him as an undrafted free agent, the Steelers officially released the defensive tackle. Mason, who also worked out for the New York Jets, earned a spot on the Steelers during rookie...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

2 Teams Are Reportedly In Play For Ndamukong Suh

Ndamukong Suh has not yet signed a contract for the 2022 season. The good news though is that he reportedly has a couple of suitors. According to Brad Stainbrook of 247Sports, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders are still in on Suh. The Cleveland Browns, however, have "backed off."
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Release Veteran Running Back

On Tuesday night, the Arizona Cardinals announced the signing of veteran running back Darrel Williams, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs. "In a move already foreshadowed by GM Steve Keim last week during his appearance on 'The Pat McAfee Show,' the Cardinals officially signed former Kansas City Chief Darrel Williams to a one-year contract on Tuesday," the statement read. "It gives the team another option to fill the void left when Chase Edmonds exited as a free agent."
GLENDALE, AZ
The Spun

NBA Star Announces He's Joining ESPN As An Analyst

ESPN has added to its NBA coverage by hiring New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum. McCollum, who has appeared on the Worldwide Leader as an analyst in the past, has officially been signed to a multiplatform deal by the network. He'll make his debut on Thursday during Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
NBA
The Spun

Buccaneers Backup Quarterback Reacts To Tom Brady's Decision

Kyle Trask doesn't seem super upset that Tom Brady came back out of retirement. Obviously, he won't publicly bash arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, but he understands that this is the business in the NFL. “He had his own situation and he made whatever decision he felt was...
NFL
The Spun

Kirby Smart Breaks Silence On Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher Drama

Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart didn't seem surprised by the Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher drama. He spoke about it to Alabama beat writer Aaron Suttles and confirmed that sometimes things get heated between people. "Sometimes things get heated," Smart said. "You should hear what’s said on the headsets. That makes...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Josh Allen's Girlfriend Goes Viral Before The Match

In just a few hours, arguably the best four quarterbacks in the NFL right now will do battle on the field - just a different field. Instead of settling their differences on the gridiron, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen will face off in the latest edition of The Match - a golf tournament.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Pittsburgh Steelers Veteran Announces His Retirement

The Pittsburgh Steelers just suffered a major loss to their defense going forward. Star defensive end Stephon Tuitt has announced his retirement from the NFL after he sat out all of last season. Tuitt released a statement and confirmed that after losing his brother and completing his college degree, he's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Away From Team Following Family Tragedy

The Carolina Panthers were without rookie quarterback Matt Corral for today's OTA session. Unfortunately, the reason for Corral's absence was an unspecified family tragedy, according to head coach Matt Rhule. The 2022 third-round pick called Rhule early this morning to explain his situation. Rhule says he told Corral to "take...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Shaedon Sharpe Announces NBA Draft Decision

Elite Kentucky basketball recruit Shaedon Sharpe will remain in the 2022 NBA Draft after receiving positive feedback from prospective teams this offseason. Sharpe took to Twitter to announce his decision on Tuesday night. "First and foremost, through God’s blessings, it has been a privilege to attend the University of Kentucky....
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Erin Andrews Jealous On Wednesday: NFL World Reacts

Erin Andrews has a pretty great gig, covering the National Football League for Fox Sports. During the season, Andrews often gets one-on-one interviews with the best players in the game. Even she was jealous of the interview she watched on Wednesday night, though. Turner Sports' Ernie Johnson got to sit...
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd 'Suspicious' Of 1 Young NFL Quarterback

The San Francisco 49ers claim to be high on Trey Lance, but Colin Cowherd isn't buying it just yet. On "The Herd" today, Cowherd explained why he's a little "suspicious" on the second-year quarterback. In his eyes, the 49ers are trying too hard to "sell" people on Lance. Underneath the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Said About Jackson Mahomes

Four of the NFL's top quarterbacks will collide on the golf course for "The Match." Veteran legends Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will take on younger superstars Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen on Wednesday night at Wynn Golf Club. Bleacher Report teased the TNT event by highlighting the generational divide...
NFL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
522K+
Followers
62K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy