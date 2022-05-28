ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Crystal Palace beat Man Utd and Tottenham to Sam Johnstone transfer with West Brom keeper in advanced talks with Eagles

By Alex Smith
 4 days ago

CRYSTAL PALACE are reportedly set to beat Manchester United and Tottenham in the race to sign goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

The Evening Standard claim that the West Brom stopper, who's contract expires this summer, is in advanced talks with the Eagles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kbfnS_0ftStfYp00
West Brom keeper Sam Johnstone is reportedly closing in on a move to Crystal Palace Credit: PA

Johnstone, 29, has been capped by England three times and was keen on a move back to the Premier League after spending last year in the Championship.

Spurs were interested in signing him as they looked for a new back-up choice to Hugo Lloris.

However, they appear to have instead opted for a move for Southampton stopper Fraser Forster who is also a free agent come the summer.

Similarly, Man Utd were considering a move for Johnstone to play second fiddle to David De Gea due to Dean Henderson supposedly heading to Newcastle.

Johnstone began his career at United and only left Old Trafford in 2018 but he spent the majority of his time out on loan.

West Ham also debated a move for the Baggies goalkeeper but they appear to prefer Alphonse Areola.

If Johnstone does sign for Patrick Vieira's side, he will join Vicente Guaita and Jack Butland as the options between the sticks.

Guaita though is 35-years-old and reports claim he could leave the club and return to his homeland of Spain.

Butland impressed this season notably given a place in the starting XI in the FA Cup helping Palace reach the semi-final stage.

Johnstone made 36 appearances for West Brom in the season just finished as they ended the campaign in 10th place.

It took his overall Baggies record to 167 games and 45 clean sheets in the four seasons he was at The Hawthorns.

