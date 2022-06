AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Airport was just targeted by crooks stealing catalytic converters. At least four people who parked their cars at the airport got an unwelcome surprise when they returned from their trips. The four complaints of stolen catalytic converters were made within 24 hours, starting Monday night and continuing to Tuesday evening. More complaints could be filed as additional passengers return to Austin Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA) and start their cars.

