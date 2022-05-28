ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yucca Valley, CA

MORE GRUBSTAKE DAYS EVENTS SET FOR TOMORROW

By z1077news
 4 days ago

Grubstake Days weekend continues in Yucca Valley tomorrow Sunday, May 29. The event features several events, including the Go for the Gold 10K/5K Run and 2K...

REACH OUT HOSTS SUMMERTIME BAZAAR AND FLEA MARKET SATURDAY

Reach out Morongo Basin is looking for vendors for their Summertime Bazaar and Flea Market set for this Saturday, June 4 from 9 am – 3 pm at the 29 Palms Senior Center. Come on down to kick off the summer season early with beautiful, crafted items and home baked goods. There will be jewelry; crochet; and knitted goods; bath and body products; home décor; and much more. Repackaged home baked goods will also be available for sale at this outdoor, Covid compliant event.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
HI-DESERT WATER CONSIDERS DROUGHT RESTRICTIONS, JOSHUA BASIN MEETS

At 4 p.m. today, June 1 in Yucca Valley, the Hi-Desert Water District board of directors will consider drought-related water restrictions. And in Joshua Tree, the gavel comes down for the regular meeting of the Joshua Basin Water District at 5:30 p.m. Directors at the Hi-Desert Water District are expected...
JOSHUA TREE, CA
FIRST ANNUAL SPIRITUAL AND WELLNESS FAIR AT WIND WALKERS MEDICINE WHEEL IN JOSHUA TREE JUNE 4TH

Wind Walkers Medicine Wheel, a unique outdoor space which has hosted events ranging from theatre under the stars to weddings will mark another first. WindWalkers will host their first annual Spiritual and Wellness Fair Saturday, June 4 from 9AM to 4PM. Come nurture your body, mind, and spirit. Reconnect with yourself and the natural healing properties of the environment. Enjoy the tranquil beauty of the park adjacent grounds. Listen to local musicians. There will be practitioners from a varied array of fields: yoga, reflexology, sound therapy, herbal medicine, and more. This is the perfect event to network and find the local healers.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
ANIMAL ACTION LEAGUE OFFERS LOW-COST ANIMAL SERVICES THIS MONTH

Animal Action League will be offering low-cost vaccine; microchip; and spay and neuter services throughout the month of June. All clinics will be held at their office in Joshua Tree, west of the dinosaurs on Highway 62. Local vaccine and microchip services are offered from 10 to 2:00 pm on...
JOSHUA TREE, CA
Yucca Valley, CA
Pioneertown, CA
JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK DECLARES THE ELK FIRE 100% CONTAINED

The fire that briefly threatened neighborhoods on the Southside of Yucca Valley was declared 100% contained at about 5:00 p.m. Monday (May 30). According to a statement from Joshua Tree National Park, “Thanks to the hard work of firefighters and interagency staff, the Elk Fire is at 100% containment. The fire burned a total of 431 acres, 170 of which were in Joshua Tree National Park.” They said crews will continue to patrol the fire area this week to ensure no hot spots flare-up. Crews will also work on rehabilitation to ensure the burned area has the greatest chance to rebound and to limit the risk of flooding during rain events. The fire started Thursday afternoon (May 26) after two campers sparked the dry brush in a remote area at the far southern border of the Town of Yucca Valley. The two 18-year-olds have been arrested for investigation of Felony Arson and remain in custody with bail set at $25,000.00 each. The park statement went on to say, “Although wildfire is a natural part of many ecosystems, it is not a natural part of desert ecosystems like the Mojave. Invasive plants like cheatgrass and red brome crowd the landscape, making it easy for a fire to spread quickly to larger, longer-burning plants. Humans cause an average of 87% of wildfires annually. Many of these occur in proximity to roadways, communities, and recreational areas, posing a considerable threat to public safety.” They reminded visitors, “Recreate responsibly by researching weather conditions and fire restrictions when camping or grilling on public lands. Make sure your fires are always attended while in use and are completely extinguished before you leave.”
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
YUCCA VALLEY RESIDENT ACCUSED OF KIDNAPPING JUVENILE

A Yucca Valley woman was taken into custody Saturday, May 28, after what Sheriff’s Deputies say was a kidnapping. According to a press release, deputies from the Morongo Basin Station responded to a subject disturbance call in the 7200 block of Airway Avenue, Yucca Valley. The suspect, identified as Giselle Berreondo, 34, entered a nearby residence uninvited and attempted to take a 14 year old girl against her will. Berreondo forcibly grabbed and dragged the victim through the residence and was stopped by the victim’s mother, who heard the commotion. Berreondo refused to let go of the victim and assaulted the victim’s mother and boyfriend as they freed the victim from Berreondo’s grasp. Berreondo tried to leave the area but was detained by arriving deputies.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
SATURDAY NIGHT FIRE IN WONDER VALLEY DESTROYS HOME

Saturday night, May 28 San Bernardino County Fire responded to the 8500 block of Amboy Rd. in Wonder Valley for a reported structure fire. Firefighters arrived to find a single family dwelling with fire through the roof as well as adjacent debris. Crews engaged in a defensive attack as the structure was not safe to enter. They experienced winds of more than 40 mph but were still able to contain the fire to the structure and debris but it did not spread to nearby vegetaion. The winds were throwing embers east towards more debris, vehicles, motorhomes, and vegetation.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
29 PALMS WOMAN ACCUSED OF RENTING OUT ROOMS WHILE SQUATTING

A woman who investigators say was squatting in a vacant Twentynine Palms property and renting out bedrooms was arrested last Tuesday, May 24 accused of felony vandalism. According to the Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a residence in the 6600 block of Hillside Avenue on a report of subjects living in the residence without permission. Deputies confirmed with the homeowner there was not an active rental or lease agreement and the residence should be vacant. Deputies contacted Carrie Mckenzie, 65, who claimed to have rented the property from a friend. Mckenzie claimed to be the head of the household and collected rent from two other tenants and sent it to the friend. The homeowner estimated a total of $2,350 worth of damage had been done to the residence and she was arrested for investigation of felony vandalism.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
COUNTY SEEKING APPLICANTS FOR THE GRAND JURY

Applications for the San Bernardino County 2023 Civil Grand Jury are now being accepted. Successful applicants will serve as Grand Jury for the 2023 calendar year beginning January 1. The Grand Jury is charged with investigating all aspects of the county, including cities and special districts, and may hear information...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
COUNTY SEEKS PUBLIC COMMENT ON SHORT TERM RENTAL RULES

The County Board of Supervisors will consider potential changes to the County’s Short-Term Rental Ordinance at their June 14 meeting. Draft language for the changes in the short-term rentals ordinance have been reviewed by the County Planning Commission and will be submitted for consideration at that meeting. Public participation is an essential part of the ordinance update process. Public comments may be made during the Board of Supervisors meeting in San Bernardino or through videoconferencing at one of the county’s remote site locations.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

