Conroe Noon Lions prepare for summer with boating safety talk

THE WOODLANDS, TX — The Woodlands Marathon Management has delayed opening registration today on Global Running Day until a date in the future. In the spirit of good conscience to our participants, The Woodlands Marathon Management has delayed opening registration to our 2023 events as The Woodlands Township and Montgomery County Precinct 3 continue to work on the Inter-Local Agreement that allows all special events that take place on Montgomery County rights of way.
MONTGOMERY — It was 10 years ago, but Kalee Rochinski can remember it clearly. Coached by her mother Michelle Rochinski, the Montgomery Bears were in the fight of its life against Smithson Valley in the University Interscholastic League Class 4A championship at Red and Charline McCombs Field at the University of Texas.
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Zach Neil loves bringing his authentic brand of country music to Montgomery County, but he is especially proud to be part of an amazing lineup of artists to perform at Combined Arms 2nd Annual Montgomery County VetFest on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds – 9333 Airport Road, Conroe, Texas, 77303.
Anime conventions rarely break the mold. Attendees can expect a cosplay contest, voice actor meet-and-greets, vendors dealing merchandise, and maybe a J-pop concert or a dance. KimoKawaii is just starting out, but already it looks to be a very different type of con. “I’m trying to create the Disney World…
HOUSTON – The inside of a house in Deer Park that the Hartman family is renting is anything but cool. “It says it’s 91,” said William Hartman. William and Ryann Hartman, both combat veterans, moved into the home with their five kids and two dogs a little over a year ago. But last month, they say ongoing issues with the HVAC unit left them sweltering, and the system is still broken.
Montgomery County Precinct 3 announced in late May several projects to repair erosion and conduct washing and painting in The Woodlands area were underway or had been completed. A project to repair erosion on Kuykendahl Road on the southbound bridge lanes over Spring Creek took place in May, according to…
Please spread the word! Tut was LOST on May 28, 2022, in Conroe, TX 77301 near Behind the veterans park in Conroe. Message from Owner: We had this tortoise for 8yrs and haven’t had it ed. We had it in our backyard and we’re moving so it got out while we were busy.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Larry Foerster is always amazed at the stories that emerge from Conroe’s old houses. Foerster is the chairman of the Montgomery County Historical Commission and recently made an exciting connection between an early Montgomery County Sheriff and the Conroe Service League, a nonprofit with more than 65 years of service to the community.
HOUSTON - The Houston heat may have you thinking of going out for a swim. Before you grab your towel and head to a city pool, check the schedule. The Houston Parks and Recreation Department says a national lifeguard shortage is impacting their summer swim season, and pools will be opening in phases as a result.
Montgomery County resident Verioska Roldan announced the opening of her business Caring Transitions on May 31. Roldan confirmed to Community Impact Newspaper that the business would be headquartered off of I-45 in Spring and will offer services in Conroe, Oak Ridge North and Woodloch. According to a press announcement, Caring…
Between Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Office Lake Patrol, Montgomery Fire Department, North Montgomery County Fire, and Conroe Fire, first responders had a busy day on Lake Conroe this Memorial day. It started with a damaged pontoon boat taking on water near the Bentwater Bridge. Three people were rescued, two of those were already in the water. Of those one female was transported to the hospital with possible dehydration. Just as they finished another call came in it turned out the mariners panicked in the rough water and were in no danger. Then another call came in for a boat sinking near the Bentwater Bridge again. This time two people were rescued from the water as the boat sank. It was recovered by Tow Boats USA.
Honoree Chita Craft and her two children at the LCA Houston International Mother’s Day luncheon salute (Photo by Quy Tran) What: LCA Houston International Mother’s Day luncheon salute. Where: The Junior League of Houston. PC moment: As is tradition with the international focus of the event recognizing accomplished...
This morning just after 10 am a male was retrieving his boat from Lake Conroe at EZ Boat Storage on FM 1097. As he had it loaded with the tractor and about to move it to storage the crank handle on the trailer spun hitting him in the head. He was able to get the boat into the stall and when he returned to his truck it is believed as he went to drive off he blacked out causing the truck to roll into the water. He was conscious but transported as a precaution to the hospital. Tow Boats USA recovered the Ford F-150 from the lake. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Lake Patrol assisted on the scene.
IN SHELTER – A366093. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 05/29/2022, 0 days. The following are the animals test status.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX – Assistance League’s Operation School Bell® program finished its school year with much to be proud of. After providing clothing for almost 5,000 Montgomery County students this past year and delivering over 700 books this spring, they were able to still do more. Many…
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is back and is serving up hot topics and interviews. Find out the latest trends for summer. Plus, where you can take a summer trip nearby. Also, it’s the video everyone is talking about! A man is caught on camera saving his 4-year-old neighbor from drowning! And we […]
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Just before Halloween in 1990, a few volunteers came together with the intention of forming a Court Appointed Special Advocates chapter in Montgomery County. This year, the organization officially celebrated 30 years of helping local children. The now national…
HOUSTON – Summertime is here, and a perfect spot to take the fam for the ultimate cooldown is Splashway Waterpark & Campground, located in Sheridan, Texas. Just one hour west of Katy between San Antonio and Houston, Splashway offers a ton of different attractions including a 30,000 square-foot wave pool, lazy river and more than a dozen waterslides.
