Mound community holds vigil for Eli Hart

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 200 people gathered at the Westonka Library on Friday to...

Bring Me The News

Police unable to contact mother of missing Rochester boy

Rochester police in southeast Minnesota are asking the public to help find a missing 17-year-old boy, who may be with his noncustodial mother. Caden Alexander Olson, who has autism, left his home in southeast Rochester on Sunday, May 30 and has not been seen or heard from since. According to police, Olson called his father around 6:30 p.m. Sunday saying he was on his way to a park to meet his mother.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

8-Year-Old Girl On Bike Hit By Car At Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail

VICTORIA, Minn. (WCCO) – An 8-year-old girl riding a bicycle was hit by a car while crossing the road at the Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail on Sunday afternoon. According to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, an 87-year-old man was driving south on Rolling Acres Road when he hit the girl at the Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail crossing. The crosswalk had pedestrian-activated flashing beacons and the lights were active at the time, officials say. Southbound traffic had stopped. The girl was taken to Children’s Hospital by an ambulance and is in stable condition.
CARVER COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Boy Persuades Car Thief To Let Him, His Young Brothers Out Of Minivan In Minneapolis

Originally published May 29. Updated with information on suspect’s arrest. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say an 11-year-old boy convinced a car thief to let him and his four young brothers out of their minivan after it was stolen in Minneapolis Sunday afternoon. The children’s parents “stepped away from their running vehicle,” according to police, on East Lake Street near 12th Avenue South, leaving five boys between the ages of 1 and 11 alone inside. It’s not clear how long the parents were gone, but just before 3 p.m., an unknown man got into the driver’s seat and drove off with the boys in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Brooklyn Park police looking for man who attacked teen jogger in Oak Grove Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Brooklyn Park Police Department is searching for the suspect who assaulted a jogger in Oak Grove Park Sunday evening. According to police, at around 9:30 p.m. on May 29, officers responded to the Three Rivers Park Trail near Oak Grove Park regarding an assault. At the scene, police located an 18-year-old woman who reported she was running on the trail when she was followed by a man who was walking his bike.
KIMT

Victim and suspect identified in Rice County homicide

MORRISTOWN, Minn. - A death in Rice County is now being called a homicide. The Rice County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to the 100 block of 2nd Street SE in Morristown around 12:41 am on Tuesday. Deputies say they arrived to find Cody Vernon Kolstad, 33, outside a home and saying a person was badly injured inside.
RICE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Tens Of Thousands Of Chickens Killed In Wright County Egg Farm Fire

Originally published on May 29 HOWARD LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Massive flames burned down a barn with tens of thousands of chickens in Wright County. The fire started late Saturday night at Forsman Farms in Howard Lake, causing major damage. The Trebesch family thought they would spend Saturday night around their bonfire, but just after 10 p.m. they noticed massive flames across the field at Forsman Farms. “It was unbelievable how quick it grew, it was insane,” Andy Trebesch said. “It was the whole sky, it was quite large.” (credit: Dassel Fire Dept.) They called 911. Firefighters from multiple agencies across Wright County showed up,...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Family Displaced After Lightning Strikes Home

Mother Nature is capable of doing some powerful things. Ken Bergemann of Brooklyn Park discovered that the hard way over the weekend. “The house was totaled. The ceilings are gone. It blew stuff all apart in the house. Blew doors off hinges,” Bergemann said. On Sunday afternoon, lightning came...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
willmarradio.com

Man Dies In Golf Cart Crash At His Hennepin County Home

(Independence, MN) -- Authorities say an 82-year-old man died in a golf cart crash at his home in western Hennepin County. Norman Wenck died at the scene before he could be taken to a hospital last week. Police say Wenck was driving the cart down some landscape steps when the vehicle rolled over and landed on top of him. Wenck served on the Independence Council for eight years ending in 2015.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
winonaradio.com

Winona County Crash Injures Princeton Woman

HOMER, Minn. (KWNO)-A woman from Princeton, Minn. was injured following a crash in Winona County over the weekend. The Minnesota State Patrol’s crash report indicates 23-year-old Rebecca F. Mattison was traveling north on Hwy. 61 in Homer when she left the roadway and entered the median. Authorities say Mattison’s vehicle spun back across the northbound lanes of Hwy. 61 and came to rest after striking a guard rail.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
kvrr.com

Falling tree kills Twin Cities couple in northern Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS – A Twin Cities couple is dead after a tree fell on them while they were camping in northern Wisconsin. Thirty-nine-year-old Sandy Michael Langseth II and 45-year-old April Sheldahl of White Bear Lake Township were camping along the Flambeau River’s north fork on Sunday. Sheriff’s officials say...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kduz.com

Motorcycle Rider Seriously Injured in Carver County Crash

A Brooklyn Park man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Carver County Saturday afternoon. The State Patrol says 56-year-old Kevin Ruddy was taken to HCMC for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The Patrol says Ruddy was traveling westbound on Highway 212 at County Road 4 near Chaska when the...
CARVER COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Randolph holds memorial for Eli Hart

Randolph, a small town in Dakota County, is where 6-year-old Eli Hart felt great love, living there with a foster family for just under a year. It’s also the place where his father, Tory Hart, and Hart’s fiancé, Josie Josephson, made memories with Eli. The community held a memorial service for the boy.
RANDOLPH, MN
fox9.com

Eden Prairie announces new ‘Neighborhood Police Officers’ program

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Eden Prairie Police Department has announced it will implement a new Neighborhood Police Officers (NPO) program in its communities in an effort to further foster communication, and hopefully curb crime. The NPO program will "help officers and residents get to know each other,...
WEAU-TV 13

Missing Pepin County man found dead

PEPIN, Wis. (WEAU) - A Pepin County man who went missing Tuesday is dead, according to the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office. In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, the Sheriff’s Office said that the body of 67-year-old Robert McIlrath was found in a wooded area off of 16th Creek Road in the Town of Pepin, located about three miles northeast of the Village of Pepin, Tuesday evening.
PEPIN COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

1 Arrested, Investigation Underway After Man Found Dead In Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a “very active investigation” is underway after a man was found dead in Morristown early Tuesday. The Rice County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a disturbance call around 12:40 a.m. on the 100 block of Second Street Southeast. (credit: CBS) They met a resident who said another person was badly injured. Deputies then found a 41-year-old man dead. Another man was arrested. The sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the public. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation. Morristown is about 60 miles south of the Twin Cities.
MORRISTOWN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman Shot After Fight In North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a woman was shot after a fight in north Minneapolis Tuesday evening. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the shooting was reported around 7:40 p.m. on the 3800 block of Sheridan Avenue North. Police were told two people were fighting, then gunfire rang out and a woman screamed she had been shot. The woman later showed up at North Memorial Health Hospital with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. Police are investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

