MANTEO — On Sunday, May 29, 2022, Thomas Cooper McKimmey III, of Manteo, passed at his home. Tom Mac as he was known by most everyone, lost his long battle with cancer. His suffering is no more, and he has reached the end of the game on earth. Our savior provided the sound that he knew well and blew the whistle for him to come home.

MANTEO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO