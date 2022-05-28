ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Kensington, PA

New Kensington residents charged after pound of suspected cocaine, weapons found in apartment

By Patrick Varine
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man and woman from New Kensington face drug charges after police say they found about a pound of suspected cocaine and guns during a raid at an apartment late last month. New Kensington police worked with narcotics agent Wes Biricocchi from the Pennsylvania...

triblive.com

