Whether Chickasaw County moves forward with a private or public-run ambulance service, they will need a new provider of that service in 2023. During their regular meeting Monday, Supervisor Jason Byrne informed the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors that current provider, Jeremy McGrath and Chickasaw Ambulance Services, is not interested in extending his contract with the County past its current expiration date of December 31st. Byrne added McGrath is also not interested in submitting a new bid for services and that he will be done at the end of the year.

CHICKASAW COUNTY, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO