MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There were three shootings across Milwaukee on the evening of Memorial Day, and three people were injured. The first happened around 5 p.m. near 76th and Congress St. A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was struck by gunfire and presented himself at a local hospital. He is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO