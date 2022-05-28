ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Fort Myers teen arrested after stealing a car in Charlotte County

By Hannah Groves
 4 days ago
The Fort Myers Police Department and Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office teamed up to catch and arrest a 17-year-old who stole an unlocked car.

Officers responded to reports of a stolen Dodge Durango in the area of Edison Avenue and Midway. When they found the vehicle, the driver of the vehicle crashed the car and everyone in the car got out and ran away.

However, officers were able to catch up and detain the driver. The 17-year-old was charged for vehicle theft, probation violation, hit and run, resist without violence and operating a motor vehicle without license. Officers took the teen to the Lee County Jail.

Fort Myers police are urging people to keep their cars locked overnight to help avoid these kinds of situations.

