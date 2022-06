The Brazil national team will play an international friendly on Thursday against fellow 2022 World Cup participant South Korea in Seoul. This is the first match in a busy month for the Copa America runners-up, taking on Japan on June 6 before facing Argentina on Saturday, June 11. Brazil will be the favorite in their first two games, but an injury worry for Tite could make things a tad difficult as Neymar's status is up in the air.

SOCCER ・ 4 HOURS AGO