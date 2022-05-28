ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa County, MN

Flood Warning issued for Chippewa, Lac qui Parle, Yellow Medicine by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-30 21:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Pope, Stearns, Swift by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 16:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chippewa; Kandiyohi; Pope; Stearns; Swift The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Tornado Warning for Eastern Pope County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Chippewa County in west central Minnesota Northwestern Stearns County in central Minnesota Eastern Swift County in west central Minnesota Northwestern Kandiyohi County in central Minnesota * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 443 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located 7 miles southwest of Murdock, or 17 miles northeast of Montevideo, moving northeast at 85 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Brooten and Sauk Centre. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Anoka, Mille Lacs, Sherburne, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 18:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central and east central Minnesota. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure, such as a basement or small interior room. Target Area: Anoka; Mille Lacs; Sherburne; Wright A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HENNEPIN...EAST CENTRAL WRIGHT...SOUTHERN MILLE LACS...ANOKA...ISANTI...EASTERN BENTON AND SHERBURNE COUNTIES At 657 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Foley to near Zimmerman to near Ramsey, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Ham Lake, Cambridge, East Bethel, Isanti, Milaca and Bock. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anoka, Benton, Hennepin, Isanti, Mille Lacs, Sherburne, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 18:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central and east central Minnesota. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure, such as a basement or small interior room. Target Area: Anoka; Benton; Hennepin; Isanti; Mille Lacs; Sherburne; Wright A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HENNEPIN...EAST CENTRAL WRIGHT...SOUTHERN MILLE LACS...ANOKA...ISANTI...EASTERN BENTON AND SHERBURNE COUNTIES At 657 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Foley to near Zimmerman to near Ramsey, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Ham Lake, Cambridge, East Bethel, Isanti, Milaca and Bock. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Becker, Clay, Grant, Otter Tail, Wadena, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 16:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central, north central, northwestern and west central Minnesota. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central, north central, northwestern and west central Minnesota. Target Area: Becker; Clay; Grant; Otter Tail; Wadena; Wilkin The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Clay County in northwestern Minnesota Western Wadena County in central Minnesota Otter Tail County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Grant County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Wilkin County in west central Minnesota Southern Becker County in northwestern Minnesota * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 426 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles east of Brushvale to near Melby, moving north at 85 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Rothsay around 430 PM CDT. Battle Lake, Lawndale and Clitherall around 435 PM CDT. Ottertail Lake, Amor and Phelps around 440 PM CDT. Richville, Star Lake and Ottertail around 445 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Dent and Big McDonald Lake. This includes Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 29 and 80. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Stevens, Swift by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 15:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Stevens; Swift THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHERN STEVENS AND WESTERN SWIFT COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for west central Minnesota. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service the Twin Cities.
STEVENS COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 04:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jackson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN OSCEOLA...DICKINSON AND SOUTHERN JACKSON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 800 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 AM CDT for northwestern Iowa...and southwestern Minnesota.
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Dickinson, O'Brien, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 07:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; O'Brien; Osceola The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Osceola County in northwestern Iowa Dickinson County in northwestern Iowa Clay County in northwestern Iowa Eastern O`Brien County in northwestern Iowa Southern Jackson County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 726 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Everly, or near Spencer In Clay County, moving north at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Fostoria around 735 AM CDT. Milford, Terril and West Okoboji around 740 AM CDT. Arnolds Park, Lake Park, Okoboji, Wahpeton and Harris around 745 AM CDT. Spirit Lake, Orleans and Superior around 750 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Gillett Grove, Moneta, Dickens, Calumet and Rossie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, IA

